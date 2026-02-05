Markup Wrap Up: Oversight Committee Advances Legislation to Modernize and Streamline Federal Procurement and Operations

WASHINGTON—Today, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a markup and advanced nine bills—all with bipartisan support—to modernize federal technology, streamline procurement, prevent national security risks in procurement and technology supply chains, reduce waste, incentivize savings, and promote more deliberate and responsible government spending.

“The American people deserve a federal government that is efficient, secure, and accountable to taxpayers. By advancing a series of bills today, the House Oversight Committee is taking meaningful legislative action to modernize federal technology and procurement, strengthen federal supply chains, and ensure agencies deliver real results. The Committee remains committed to making federal government operations more transparent, effective, and efficient for all Americans,” said Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.).The following bills were reported favorably by the House Oversight Committee:

H.R. 7274, Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC) Improvement Act of 2026: Introduced by Representative William Timmons (R-S.C.) and Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.), the bill strengthens the governing structure of the Federal Acquisition Security Council (FASC) by moving the FASC into the Executive Office of the President and increasing FASC membership requirements. In addition, it expands the FASC’s focus to include acquisition security more broadly, requires the FASC to proactively monitor and evaluate certain covered articles for ongoing risk, and authorizes the FASC to designate the issuance of removal or exclusion orders when Congressionally directed. The bill also requires the establishment of a FASC Program Office within the Executive Office of the President (at the President’s direction) to provide the FASC operational, legal, and policy support with a director designated by the FASC Chairperson. Further, the bill creates a streamlined process for Congress to designate sources of concern and requires the FASC to initiate an investigation into these Congressionally-designated sources, with appropriate due-process, government-wide agency inclusion, and processes to consider including second-order prohibitions, case-by-case agency waivers, or grandfathering provisions.

“Foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party have been using information technology and telecommunications equipment to infiltrate and exploit Federal agency systems. Congress has worked to address this threat by passing legislation to prohibit federal agencies from purchasing or using technology from sources of concern. The FASC Improvement Act builds on seven years of legislation addressing national security procurement risks by reforming established processes and expanding authorities. H.R. 7274 strengthens the governing structure of the FASC by moving it into the Executive Office of the President and elevating the FASC’s agency membership requirements. This bipartisan bill provides the FASC with the teeth and resources it needs to protect the Federal supply chain. I want to thank Representative Timmons and Representative Subramanyam for leading this critical legislation which was crafted in close coordination with the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party,” said Chairman Comer.

“My bill, the Federal Acquisition Security Council Improvement Act, enhances the authorities and operational support to ensure that it can achieve its mission. This bill requires establishment of a program office within the executive office of the president to provide operational legal and policy support. We must investigate new threats by creating a streamlined process for Congress to designate sources of concern and requiring investigation of these congressionally designated sources. My hope is to continue this bipartisan work to enable the executive branch to promptly act to protect the federal supply chain and agency information systems from foreign adversaries,” said Rep. Timmons.

H.R. 2985, Modernizing Government Technology (MGT) Reform Act: Introduced by Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Representative Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), the bill reforms and reauthorizes the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) and its governing board, the Technology Modernization Board, which were established by the bipartisan Modernizing Government Technology Act of 2017 (P.L. 115-91). The bill also includes several measures to improve the administration of the TMF and ensure program operations adhere to original congressional intent. In addition, the bill requires TMF awards to be reimbursed at the level needed to ensure the Fund is operational until it sunsets in 2032 and creates a new requirement that agencies reimburse administrative fees. The bill also requires each agency to create an inventory of its legacy IT systems, a new oversight tool that will allow Congress to evaluate agency and government-wide priority items for legacy IT modernization and to assess how well the TMF does in funding these projects.

“I support H.R. 2985, the Modernizing Government Technology Reform Act. Funding these projects is important because delayed legacy IT modernization efforts create cyber risks, inefficiencies in government operations, and lead to more wasteful spending. I believe the bill before us is a smart reform,” said Chairman Comer.

“It is time to bring the federal government into the 21st century. Every year the federal government spends over $100 billion on IT systems with a large portion of this money spent on maintaining outdated legacy systems. GAO has documented how efforts to modernize government technology are years behind schedule. This bill would reauthorize the technology modernization fund and its governing board through 2032. This would also make crucial reforms to ensure technology modernization efforts are being done in a responsible manner,” said Rep. Mace.

H.R. 4123, Federal Improvement in Technology (FIT) Procurement Act: Introduced by Representative Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) and Representative Suhas Subramanyam (D-Ill.), the bill would streamline and simplify federal procurement, to help agencies acquire commercial technology in a timely way and make it easier for innovative businesses to compete for contracts. It would also require cross-functional training for the acquisition workforce and increase the simplified acquisition threshold, the minimum purchase threshold, additional acquisition thresholds, and allow for advanced payment of cloud computing for federal agencies.

“The Federal Improvement in Technology Procurement Act or ‘FIT Procurement Act’ streamlines the procurement process for small businesses, ensures federal contracting officers are focused on larger acquisitions where the potential for waste, fraud, and abuse is high, and will unlock tens of millions of dollars in savings for taxpayers every year. I thank Representative Burlison and Representative Subramanyam for their leadership on this important government modernization legislation,” said Chairman Comer.

“My bill addresses these challenges through targeted, commonsense reforms in the federal procurement process. The legislation focuses on reducing unnecessary administrative burdens, improving coordination across agencies, and strengthening the acquisition workforce through better training and clear guidance. Together these reforms streamline procurement, reduce wasteful spending, and improve accountability without expanding government or creating a new bureaucracy, delivering real savings for the American taxpayer. I urge my colleagues to support this,” said Rep. Burlison.

H.R. 7256, Federal Workforce Early Separation Incentives Act: Introduced by Representative Nick Langworthy (R-N.Y.), the bill would raise the maximum allowable Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment (VSIP) from the current $25,000 to the employee’s six-month salary and allow agencies to calibrate their offerings under that cap depending on need. It also ties the cap to inflation so the policy will remain viable in the future. The VSIP Authority, also known as buyout authority, allows agencies that are downsizing or restructuring to offer employees lump-sum payments as an incentive to voluntarily separate.

“The federal government bureaucracy often grows, but rarely shrinks. The American people elected President Trump to take control of the federal workforce which has become bloated at the expense of efficiency and accountability to the taxpayer. But President Trump is hamstrung by outdated federal law which provides only limited tools to downsize agency employment rolls. Mr. Langworthy’s bill would expand this authority to make VSIP offers more attractive for downsizing agencies to offer their employees. It does so by increasing the payment limits to the equivalent of half of an employee’s annual salary, a figure that will naturally grow with inflation,” said Chairman Comer.

“The bottom line is simple: my bill today helps agencies reduce costs responsibly, treat employees fairly, and provides a path to help right size the federal workforce without unnecessary disruption,” said Rep. Langworthy.

H.R. 7283, Ensuring Federal Purchasing Efficiency Act: Introduced by Representative Pat Fallon (R-Texas) and Representative James Walkinshaw (D-Va.), the bill would shift the re-calculation period for inflation-related adjustments from once every five years to once every three years. The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council (FAR Council) adjusts for inflation every five years certain dollar thresholds specified in law as a factor in defining the scope of the applicability of a policy, procedure, requirement, or restriction to the procurement of property or services by a federal executive agency.

“The Ensuring Federal Purchasing Efficiency Act is a simple, commonsense reform to government procurement. The Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council is required to adjust certain dollar thresholds, such as the simplified acquisition threshold, every five years. Everyone has seen how quickly the value of money can change in five years. This bill would simply require these thresholds be updated every three years instead of every five years,” said Chairman Comer.

H.R. 1118, Value Over Cost Act of 2025: Introduced by Representative Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) and Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), the bill changes a requirement pertaining to how the General Service Administration’s (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) program awards contracts and how agencies place orders against those contracts. This bill updates what is considered “competitive procedures” with respect to contracts awarded by the MAS program to allow for orders and contracts that result in “best value” as opposed to “lowest overall cost alternative.”

“I support the Value Over Cost Act which modernizes the General Services Administration’s government-wide Multiple Award Schedule program. This bill will maximize the Federal Government’s ability to procure modern technology and help empower the small business community,” said Chairman Comer.

“This legislation is a simple and common-sense procurement reform bill that will modernize the federal procurement process. My bill increases contractual flexibility and contracting competition, clarifies standards for acquisition stakeholders, maximizes the federal government’s ability to procure modern technology, and helps the small business community by reducing regulatory burdens associated with federal procurements,” said Rep. Donalds.

H.R. 5438, Incentivize Savings Act: Introduced by Representative Rich McCormick (R-Ga.), the bill proposes changes to how federal agencies manage appropriations. Under the bill, if an agency identifies funds they do not intend to spend by the end of the fiscal year, 49 percent of such funds could be carried over to the next fiscal year. 49 percent of such funds would go towards paying down the national debt, and 2 percent would be used for retention bonuses to reward employees who helped identify such funds.

“Federal agency spending continues to grow while the national debt continues to rise. We are in a grave fiscal situation which requires innovative solutions. The Incentivize Savings Act addresses a perverse incentive presented by the annual federal budgeting system—agencies are incentivized to spend every dollar they are appropriated before the end of each fiscal year even if they don’t actually need to. The Incentivize Savings Act intends to flip this ‘use-it-or-lose-it’ incentive. This bill would authorize agencies to retain 49 percent of their expiring funds for an additional year, thereby incentivizing agencies to save such appropriated funds instead of spending them on things they don’t need,” said Chairman Comer.

H.R. 5000, Cybersecurity Hiring Modernization Act: Introduced by Representative Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) and Representative Shontel Brown (D-Ohio), the bill prohibits the use of mandatory education requirements in hiring for federal cybersecurity-related positions, except when legally required to perform the job in the State or locality where its located. This bill also narrows the ability of federal agencies to use candidates’ education credentials alone to satisfy minimum qualifications for federal cybersecurity jobs. Furthermore, it requires that the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) annually publish online changes to education qualification standards for federal cybersecurity jobs, and information about the education level of new hires to these jobs.

“Historically, for many cybersecurity jobs, the federal government has effectively required applicants achieve a certain level of education to even be considered for employment—regardless of their actual skillsets and expertise. This posture prevents the government from hiring the best and brightest cybersecurity professionals. The Cybersecurity Hiring Modernization Act reforms this process to allow federal agencies to hire qualified cybersecurity professionals—those with the right knowledge and skills—even if they lack an expensive and sometimes unnecessary college degree,” said Chairman Comer.

“Corporations have begun to phase out or entirely do away with degree requirements for many positions. This is why I introduced this bill. This is an important step to tearing through the paper ceiling preventing so many talented Americans from reaching their full potential. My bill would eliminate the use of mandatory education requirements for federal cyber security related positions unless they are legally required in the State or locality,” said Rep. Mace.

H.R. 7265, Vote By Mail Tracking Act: Introduced by Representative Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-M.D.), the bill amends Title 39 of the U.S. Code (Postal Service) to require ballots mailed within the United States for all federal elections be mailed in an envelope with a unique Postal Service barcode that allows the Postal Service to track the ballot through the mail.

“Every American citizen who votes deserves to know that their vote has been counted and their voice has been heard. This bill, the Vote by Mail Tracking Act, would ensure this is the case. Do not get me wrong, I encourage every citizen who wishes to vote in-person on Election Day to do so. But many people choose to vote by mail—that is a reality we must recognize. We must take our election security seriously and account for the fact that a significant number of Americans choose to cast their ballot by mail. This bill is a commonsense, bipartisan response to rising levels of mail-in voting nationwide,” said Chairman Comer.



