Comer Requests Financial Records From Companies Linked to Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Husband

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is raising serious concerns about financial disclosures filed by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) indicating that her husband holds ownership stakes in two companies—eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC—whose reported value unexplainably surged from $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024. In a letter to Rose Lake Capital LLC President and Rep. Omar’s husband Timothy Mynett, Chairman Comer noted the companies’ lack of publicly available investor information and requested all documents and communications related to the finances of eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC.

“Financial disclosure forms, filed by your wife Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, show eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC, which you hold ownership stakes in, went from being worth as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024. Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife. Media reports further suggest that you may have raised money from investors using misleading information, meaning some of those funds may have been obtained improperly,” wrote Chairman Comer.

In 2021, Mr. Mynett allegedly promised a D.C.-area investor a 200% return on $300,000 in eStCru, plus interest, but did not repay the funds until sued for fraud in 2023. Media reports indicate eStCru faced financial trouble in 2023, raising concerns about how its valuation substantially increased. Rose Lake Capital, identified as a venture capital firm in Rep. Omar’s 2024 financial disclosure, has also seen a significant rise in value. The firm discloses little publicly and, although it once highlighted prominent advisors, current information about its employees, assets, and investors is unavailable.

“There are serious public concerns about how your businesses increased so dramatically in value only a year after reporting very limited assets. Further, after these reports about financial trouble and alleged fraud, the Committee has serious questions about how eStCru’s valuation increased by up to $5 million in a single year,” continued Chairman Comer. “According to Rose Lake Capital’s website, it is staffed by five former diplomats who have experience in over 80 countries and involvement in 11 free trade agreements. However, the website does not name specific employees or advisors and no asset portfolio information. As a result, the Committee requests documents and communications related to the finances of eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC.”

Read the letter here.