Burchett Announces Hearing on Deleting Duplicative Federal Programs

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) today announced a hearing on “Doing More with Less: Deleting Duplicative Programs.” During the hearing, members will highlight and analyze the vast duplication and overlap across federal programs, including welfare programs. It will discuss the extraordinary cost and complexity of these programs, and their susceptibility to waste, fraud, and abuse. Many hardworking Americans who need assistance are being left behind because of the complicated application process in these duplicative programs. Members will also examine how structural changes to government programs, including consolidation and elimination, can reduce program duplication, increase government efficiency, and save American taxpayer dollars.  

“Billions of Americans’ hard-earned tax dollars are being wasted on expensive and redundant government programs. Eliminating waste will free up money to fund vital programs that benefit the least amongst us. America is approaching 40 trillion dollars in debt, and Congress needs to act on this waste before it is too late. I look forward to hearing from witnesses on how to cut costs, reduce Americans’ dependency on welfare systems, and increase efficiency in the federal government,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burchett. 

WHAT: “Doing More with Less: Deleting Duplicative Programs” 
 
DATE: Wednesday, February 11, 2026 
 
TIME: 10:00 A.M. EST 
 
LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center 
 
WITNESSES: 

  • Orice Williams Brown, Acting Comptroller, U.S. Government Accountability Office 
     
  • Paul Winfree, President and CEO, Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) 
     
  • Matt Weidinger, Senior Fellow and Rowe Scholar, American Enterprise Institute 

 
WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here

