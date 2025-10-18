Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,365 in the last 365 days.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Raises $580,000 To End Child Bedlessness at Bowling for Beds Event

Six people wearing matching red t-shirts that read "Spare Some Sleep" pose with a large white bowling pin mascot at Victory Lanes bowling alley. The mascot has a smiling face and holds a "Welcome Bowling for Beds" sign. Bowling lanes are visible in the ba

Bowlers gather around Victory Lanes' iconic bowling pin letterboard at the inaugural Bowling for Beds event. The fundraiser brought together 40 teams comprised of Lowe's merchants and supporting vendors who raised an impressive $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Three men stand on a stage holding a wooden award plaque. The man on the left wears a blue bowling shirt, the center recipient wears a red and white bowling shirt, and the man on the right wears a blue bowling shirt. Large white illuminated "B4B" letters

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Jordan Allen (left) and founder Luke Mickelson (right) present Bill Boltz, EVP of merchandising at Lowe's, with SHP's 2025 "Dream Maker" award at the Bowling for Beds event that raised $580,000 for beds.

Three men in blue bowling shirts stand on a stage holding a large ceremonial check for $580,000 made out to Sleep in Heavenly Peace from Bowling for Beds. Large illuminated "B4B" letters are positioned in front of the stage, flanked by blue Lowe's buckets

Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders celebrate a record-breaking $580,000 raised at Bowling for Beds. From left: Jordan Allen, executive director and CEO; Chad Sanders, merchandise vice president-lumber at Lowe's and vice-chair of SHP Board; Eddie Arnold, board chairman.

Seven people in matching black bowling shirts with red and white retro-style design stand with one person in a blue shirt behind a large white bowling pin mascot at Victory Lanes. The mascot displays a "Welcome Bowling for Beds" sign. The woman in blue ho

Team "Pillows, Pints & Pins" strikes a pose at the Bowling for Beds fundraiser. The creative team name exemplifies the fun spirit that helped 40 teams raise $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide beds for children in need.

A bowler in a black shirt performs a dramatic trick shot with an exaggerated follow-through pose on a bowling lane. A crowd of spectators watches in the background, some recording with phones. Two bowling balls are visible on the lane behind him. The scen

Professional bowler Bryan Voss demonstrates a trick shot during the exhibition at Bowling for Beds, thrilling the crowd at the fundraiser that raised $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace. The event combined non-competitive bowling with entertainment for a great cause.

Nonprofit Honors Lowe's Executive Bill Boltz with "Dream Maker" Award

It was an incredible experience—not only because of the fun and camaraderie, but because every moment and every dollar contributed is helping make a real difference for an important cause.”
— Scott Gascho, Hampton Lumber
MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) announced today that its Bowling for Beds event raised $580,000 to support the organization's mission of building and delivering beds to children in need. SHP’s event, held Tuesday, October 14, at Victory Lanes in Mooresville, brought together over 300 Lowe's Home Improvement executives, merchant teams and supporting vendors, SHP Board of Directors and support staff, and members from the local SHP Iredell County chapter.

"We had the privilege of attending and supporting the very first Bowling for Beds event this week," said Scott Gascho, vice president of sales, Hampton Lumber. "It was an incredible experience—not only because of the fun and camaraderie, but because every moment and every dollar contributed is helping make a real difference for an important cause. We left feeling inspired, grateful, and proud to be part of something that brings hope and comfort to those who need it most."

The evening's highlight came with the presentation of the inaugural "Dream Maker" award to Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. The award recognizes Boltz's exceptional dedication to Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission, both as a champion and active volunteer.

"Bill Boltz has not only championed our cause, but has rolled up his sleeves to build, deliver, and make a difference firsthand," said Eddie Arnold, Chairman of the Board, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "With Bill's leadership, Lowe's has fueled nationwide support for Sleep in Heavenly Peace—mobilizing volunteers, raising significant dollars, and ensuring that families in need feel the comfort, security, and dignity of a bed of their own. Bill's generosity, his heart, and his hands have made a lasting impact."

The 40 bowling teams enjoyed an exciting afternoon that featured an exhibition by professional bowlers Norm Duke and Brian Voss, adding star power to the fundraising festivities.

The $580,000 raised will directly support SHP's efforts to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!®. With countless children in the United States sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, Sleep in Heavenly Peace recognizes that a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional, and mental development.

"Bowling for Beds was a fantastic event with a powerful purpose," said Ken O'Neill, president, Oldcastle FRD. "SHP’s work—building and delivering beds to kids who would otherwise sleep on the floor—is life-changing. It was inspiring to see the building products community come together to support such a meaningful cause."

Sleep in Heavenly Peace extends sincere gratitude to founding partner Lowe's Home Improvement, and event sponsors DOMAN Lumber, Oldcastle APG, TimberTech, TREX, Boise Cascade, Hampton Lumber, Biewer Lumber, ProWood, and Idaho Forest Group for their generous support in making this event possible.

View the event photo gallery HERE.

ABOUT
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018
public.relations@shpbeds.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

2025 Dream Maker Award – Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Raises $580,000 To End Child Bedlessness at Bowling for Beds Event

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, International Organizations, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more