Sleep in Heavenly Peace Raises $580,000 To End Child Bedlessness at Bowling for Beds Event
Bowlers gather around Victory Lanes' iconic bowling pin letterboard at the inaugural Bowling for Beds event. The fundraiser brought together 40 teams comprised of Lowe's merchants and supporting vendors who raised an impressive $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Jordan Allen (left) and founder Luke Mickelson (right) present Bill Boltz, EVP of merchandising at Lowe's, with SHP's 2025 "Dream Maker" award at the Bowling for Beds event that raised $580,000 for beds.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders celebrate a record-breaking $580,000 raised at Bowling for Beds. From left: Jordan Allen, executive director and CEO; Chad Sanders, merchandise vice president-lumber at Lowe's and vice-chair of SHP Board; Eddie Arnold, board chairman.
Team "Pillows, Pints & Pins" strikes a pose at the Bowling for Beds fundraiser. The creative team name exemplifies the fun spirit that helped 40 teams raise $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide beds for children in need.
Nonprofit Honors Lowe's Executive Bill Boltz with "Dream Maker" Award
"We had the privilege of attending and supporting the very first Bowling for Beds event this week," said Scott Gascho, vice president of sales, Hampton Lumber. "It was an incredible experience—not only because of the fun and camaraderie, but because every moment and every dollar contributed is helping make a real difference for an important cause. We left feeling inspired, grateful, and proud to be part of something that brings hope and comfort to those who need it most."
The evening's highlight came with the presentation of the inaugural "Dream Maker" award to Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. The award recognizes Boltz's exceptional dedication to Sleep in Heavenly Peace's mission, both as a champion and active volunteer.
"Bill Boltz has not only championed our cause, but has rolled up his sleeves to build, deliver, and make a difference firsthand," said Eddie Arnold, Chairman of the Board, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "With Bill's leadership, Lowe's has fueled nationwide support for Sleep in Heavenly Peace—mobilizing volunteers, raising significant dollars, and ensuring that families in need feel the comfort, security, and dignity of a bed of their own. Bill's generosity, his heart, and his hands have made a lasting impact."
The 40 bowling teams enjoyed an exciting afternoon that featured an exhibition by professional bowlers Norm Duke and Brian Voss, adding star power to the fundraising festivities.
The $580,000 raised will directly support SHP's efforts to ensure NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!®. With countless children in the United States sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, Sleep in Heavenly Peace recognizes that a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional, and mental development.
"Bowling for Beds was a fantastic event with a powerful purpose," said Ken O'Neill, president, Oldcastle FRD. "SHP’s work—building and delivering beds to kids who would otherwise sleep on the floor—is life-changing. It was inspiring to see the building products community come together to support such a meaningful cause."
Sleep in Heavenly Peace extends sincere gratitude to founding partner Lowe's Home Improvement, and event sponsors DOMAN Lumber, Oldcastle APG, TimberTech, TREX, Boise Cascade, Hampton Lumber, Biewer Lumber, ProWood, and Idaho Forest Group for their generous support in making this event possible.
ABOUT
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!® Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
