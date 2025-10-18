Sleep in Heavenly Peace Raises $580,000 To End Child Bedlessness at Bowling for Beds Event

Bowlers gather around Victory Lanes' iconic bowling pin letterboard at the inaugural Bowling for Beds event. The fundraiser brought together 40 teams comprised of Lowe's merchants and supporting vendors who raised an impressive $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Jordan Allen (left) and founder Luke Mickelson (right) present Bill Boltz, EVP of merchandising at Lowe's, with SHP's 2025 "Dream Maker" award at the Bowling for Beds event that raised $580,000 for beds.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace leaders celebrate a record-breaking $580,000 raised at Bowling for Beds. From left: Jordan Allen, executive director and CEO; Chad Sanders, merchandise vice president-lumber at Lowe's and vice-chair of SHP Board; Eddie Arnold, board chairman.

Team "Pillows, Pints & Pins" strikes a pose at the Bowling for Beds fundraiser. The creative team name exemplifies the fun spirit that helped 40 teams raise $580,000 for Sleep in Heavenly Peace to provide beds for children in need.