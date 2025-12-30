Sleep in Heavenly Peace Strengthens Board of Directors with Strategic Leadership Appointments

Eldon Harston and Jodi Rasor join Sleep in Heavenly Peace's Board of Directors

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace is pleased to announce two appointments to its Board of Directors: Jodi Rasor joins as a new member, and Eldon Harston returns to the board after previous service. These strategic additions strengthen the organization's governance and operational leadership as SHP continues its growth trajectory following a record-breaking 2025, during which the organization maintained its commitment to fiscal responsibility and volunteer-centered service.With over 360,000 beds built and 330,000 delivered to date across 370+ chapters in 47 states, SHP has built the nation's leading volunteer-driven network dedicated to ending child bedlessness. In 2025 alone, SHP delivered 83,000 beds and welcomed 48 new chapters, expanding its reach to 28% of the U.S. population. Yet with more than 150,000 bed applications pending in communities where chapters currently serve—and over 1 million bed requests received since 2012—the organization's work is far from complete.Jodi Rasor brings over 20 years of experience leading multi-unit organizations through growth and operational improvement. Her expertise in financial systems, governance, and field operations—including leading operational accounting for 275+ decentralized locations—aligns closely with SHP's chapter network model and core value of Serving with Integrity. As a servant-leader focused on strengthening accountability and translating financial insights into actionable plans, Rasor will support SHP's path toward delivering 450,000 beds by 2030 while maintaining a Charity Navigator rating of 97% and 4 stars.Eldon Harston returns to the board after previously serving from 2017, including as the organization's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer. Currently Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Speedy CPS, a multi-state custom manufacturing company, Harston first joined SHP as a volunteer in 2013. His unique journey—from building beds and managing chapter inventory to executive financial leadership—embodies the belief that the volunteer experience is the sacred heart of the mission. His operational and financial expertise will help guide continued expansion while protecting the volunteer-centered culture that makes this work transformational."We are thrilled to welcome Jodi and to have Eldon rejoin us at this critical moment," said Eddie Arnold, Board Chair. "Jodi's expertise in multi-unit financial governance will be invaluable as we scale, while Eldon brings the rare perspective of a leader who has lived our mission from volunteer to executive. Together, they will help us grow strategically while staying true to what makes SHP special."Rasor expressed her commitment to supporting the organization's mission. "I've followed SHP's journey for nearly ten years, supporting the mission through Holman Auto sponsorship and employee builds. What struck me then—and still does—is how this work doesn't just serve kids, it activates people. I've spent my career helping organizations scale without losing their soul, and as a board member, I'm honored to help guide SHP's continued growth with accountability, sustainability, and heart."Harston reflected on his return to board service. "SHP changed my life when I first volunteered in 2013, and I've watched it transform thousands of others. Coming back to the board feels like coming home. I'm excited to support our continued growth while protecting the volunteer-centered culture that makes every bed build a life-changing experience for everyone involved."Sleep in Heavenly Peace's priorities include expanding chapter networks to serve more communities, enhancing financial development to support sustainable growth, and nurturing the volunteer experience that generated over one million volunteer hours in 2025. The organization continues its mission-driven path toward ensuring that NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!AboutSleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org

