Donna Kent Appointed Chairperson of Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Arizona

Donna Kent has been appointed Chairperson of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Arizona Board of Directors. Kent will lead the organization's statewide expansion efforts to ensure no child sleeps on the floor in Arizona.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Arizona (SHP-Arizona) is proud to announce the appointment of Donna Kent as Chairperson. Kent brings more than 30 years of corporate and venture leadership experience to guide the organization's mission to ensure every child has a safe, comfortable bed to sleep in.SHP-Arizona was granted 501(c)(3) status earlier this year and operates independently while partnering with the national Sleep in Heavenly Peace nonprofit, the nation's leading organization dedicated to ending child bedlessness. The Phoenix chapter recently achieved a significant milestone by building and delivering its 10,000th bed for children in need within the community. SHP-Arizona also serves the Kingman area through its dedicated local chapter."I am honored to serve as Chair of Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Arizona," said Kent. "Every child deserves the dignity and security of having their own bed. The work this organization does transforms lives, and I'm excited to lead our efforts to expand our impact across Arizona so that no kid sleeps on the floor."In her new role, Kent will lead strategic initiatives to expand SHP chapters into underserved Arizona communities. A cornerstone of this expansion will focus on raising awareness and establishing new chapters in Tucson and Flagstaff, bringing the organization's life-changing services to families throughout the state."Donna's proven track record of building scalable growth strategies and developing mission-driven organizations makes her the ideal leader for this next chapter of SHP-Arizona," said Jordan Allen, national executive director of SHP. "Her people-centric approach and strategic vision will be instrumental in expanding our reach to serve more Arizona families."Kent is a growth-focused business builder and relationship driven leader with extensive experience in senior executive roles at companies including Xerox, Deluxe Corporation, Televerde, Tallwave, and NewLAW U.S. She is Malcolm Baldrige-trained and certified and has led business units of more than 2,000 people while serving major national and global clients. As Founder of NewLife Consultants, LLC, Kent supports strategic planning, operational execution, and people development to align organizations for growth.A former educator and master facilitator, Kent brings exceptional training expertise and has authored and delivered more than 30 leadership training modules. Her strategic skills include certifications in DISC, Emotional Intelligence, and PI assessments, and she is a graduate of Stanford Graduate School's Strategic Thinking and Design program.Deeply committed to service, Kent has served on nonprofit boards including Habitat for Humanity and United Way. She sponsors three children in Rwanda and Tanzania and maintains a strong passion for humanitarian causes. A resident of Scottsdale for 30 years, she is a proud mother, grandmother, and mentor dedicated to seeing children thrive.About:Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Arizona is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across Arizona. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

