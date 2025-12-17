Thousands of Underprivileged Children Receive Beds During Deliveries Across America

Children celebrate receiving new bunk beds during Sleep in Heavenly Peace's annual Deliveries Across America initiative on December 13, 2025—part of a nationwide effort that delivered 3,268 beds to families in need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Breaks Record With World's Largest Single-Day Bed Delivery Event

Through Deliveries Across America, we're not just delivering furniture--we're delivering dignity, hope, and the message that every child matters, no matter their circumstance.” — Jordan Allen, executive director of SHP

POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to ending child bedlessness , achieved a monumental milestone this holiday season with its annual Deliveries Across America (DAA) event held on December 13, 2025.This year's DAA shattered records, with 158 SHP chapters participating nationwide, delivering a remarkable 3,268 beds to children who lack a safe and comfortable place to sleep, and serving 1,422 families or households––an average of 2.3 beds per application. Over 2,750 volunteers, contributing more than 6,500 dedicated service hours, made this heartwarming accomplishment possible--propelling SHP beyond its ambitious goal of delivering 83,000 beds by year-end."This holiday season reminds us that giving isn't just about what we can afford--it's about what children need," said Jordan Allen, executive director at SHP. "A bed isn't a luxury. It's the foundation for a child's health, education, and future. Through Deliveries Across America, we're not just delivering furniture--we're delivering dignity, hope, and the message that every child matters, no matter their circumstance."– The Impact of a Bed –Millions of children in the U.S. face the harsh reality of child bedlessness, having no alternative but to sleep on couches, floors, or share beds with siblings. A bed is more than wood and screws—it's the foundation for healthy sleep that supports a child's physical, mental and emotional well-being. For SHP's volunteers and donors, building and delivering these beds offers a profound sense of purpose through shared service.DAA exemplifies SHP's mission in action, bringing comfort and peace of mind to families facing child bedlessness. Founded during Christmas time in 2012, SHP has grown to a nationwide movement of volunteers who have built and delivered more than 360,000 beds to children in need—powered by local chapters and partnerships with businesses and community organizations across the country."I was skeptical at first but I figured God was guiding me for a reason so I filled out the bed application and it’s legit." said a mother in Northern Indiana. "On top of building the beds they also provided brand new mattresses, bedding, and pillows for my kids! We were so excited and grateful. The volunteers were super awesome! Life happens and I had no idea resources like this were out there until I saw a video on social media."There are several ways you can join the mission and make a difference:• Volunteer: Lend a helping hand at your local SHP chapter• Donate: Contribute financially or organize a bedding or lumber drive• Start a Chapter: Bring warmth and joy to children in your town• Spread the Word: Raise awareness about SHP's mission• Become a Sponsor: Partner with SHP as a national or local sponsorSHP is dedicated to ensuring NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Join us and learn more at shpbeds.org About:Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With thousands of children sleeping on floors, couches, or inadequate sleeping arrangements, we provide beds—a basic need that supports every child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Fueled by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

