Tide Cleaners Expands Coast to Coast with Strategic LA Acquisition by Franchise Group Clean Rock Ventures

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , the Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) subsidiary behind Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat, has strengthened its coast-to-coast footprint with the acquisition and rebranding of four former Flair Cleaners locations in the Los Angeles area.The newly branded stores — located in Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Studio City and Valencia — are owned and operated by Jon and Megan Mut of Clean Rock Ventures, marking Tide Cleaners’ first entry into Southern California. The acquisition is part of a larger wave of strategic market growth that also includes multi-unit expansions in Florida, Texas and the Midwest.“With this acquisition, we are modernizing legacy dry cleaners, investing in local ownership and building a stronger nationwide network,” said Andy Gibson, President & CEO of Tide Services. “From the Muts’ leadership in Los Angeles to our multi-unit operators in Florida, this growth reflects our strategy of combining local roots with the strength of the Tide brand.”Modernizing a Legacy BusinessAll four LA-area stores use GreenEarthCleaning, a non-toxic, environmentally friendly dry-cleaning process that aligns with Tide Cleaners’ focus on sustainability. The Muts, longtime residents of California’s San Fernando Valley and graduates of California State University Northridge, bring a strong record of community engagement, including post-hurricane Katrina recovery work with Habitat for Humanity.“People expect more from their cleaners, and they should,” said Jon Mut. “We’re focused on quality, convenience and care, and our goal is to deliver an experience that customers can feel good about.”“We’ve built our lives and careers here in California, so opening stores in the neighborhoods we call home is deeply meaningful to us,” added Megan Mut.An Industry at an Inflection PointThe U.S. laundry and garment care industry is in a period of transformation. Many independent dry-cleaning operators are reaching retirement age, leading to a wave of acquisitions and consolidations. Tide Services is one of the companies reshaping the landscape by acquiring legacy businesses, modernizing their operations, and adding technology-driven laundromats to create multi-service hubs.Tide’s model incorporates trusted cleaning expertise, app-based payments and home delivery — features that appeal to younger, convenience-driven customers. The franchise system is uniquely designed to preserve former dry cleaners’ generational legacies, prioritizing employee retention and customer continuity during the transition to new ownership.Growth from Coast to CoastThe LA acquisition complements a significant expansion in Florida, where franchisee group Consolidated Cleaners, Inc. & Consolidated Laundromats, LLC (CCI & CLL) is adding 14 new Tide Cleaners locations in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, bringing their total to 33 in the state. The group is also introducing the innovative Tide Laundromat concept with five units in Broward County and plans for additional locations in Miami-Dade.These expansions are part of Tide Services’ broader growth strategy, which has pushed its combined Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat footprint past 200 locations nationwide. Recent development agreements and acquisitions have strengthened the brand’s presence in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, Texas and Maryland.Tide Services is actively seeking additional acquisition opportunities in high-growth U.S. markets, with a focus on partnering with sophisticated investors and family offices interested in essential service industries.To learn more about Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat franchise opportunities, visit TideFranchise.com About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large-scale goals.# # #

