Governor Kathy Hochul today announced two designations to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, Third Department. The justices selected today will bring impressive legal credentials, excellent judicial temperament and an ironclad commitment to justice to the appellate court.

“New York’s judiciary stands as a pillar of fairness and integrity, and these designees reflect our continued commitment to those values,” Governor Hochul said. “Their deep legal expertise, sound judgment, and unwavering dedication to fairness will strengthen the Appellate Division and ensure that justice is served for all New Yorkers.”

The Governor designated Justice Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald, currently on the court, to a five-year term as Associate Justice, and newly designated Justice Justin Corcoran, a Justice of the Supreme Court in Albany, to serve on the Appellate Division. The Third Department covers 28 counties in Upstate New York, ranging from the mid-Hudson Valley to the Canadian Border and as far as west as Schuyler and Chemung counties in the Southern Tier.

Honorable Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald

Justice Reynolds Fitzgerald was born and raised in Binghamton, New York, where she graduated from Seton Catholic Central School. She received her undergraduate degree at Trinity College, Washington, DC in 1982, and her law degree from The Catholic University of America, Washington, DC in 1986. She spent her third year of law school at the University of Georgia, and began practice in Athens, Georgia.

Justice Reynolds Fitzgerald returned to upstate New York in 1990. She engaged in private practice, concentrating in civil litigation, until her election as Supreme Court Justice in 2007. Justice Reynolds Fitzgerald began her term as a Supreme Court Justice in the 10 counties of the 6th Judicial District in 2008. In 2016, she was named Administrative Judge for the 6th Judicial District and continued in that position until her appointment to the Appellate Division, Third Department, in 2019. Justice Reynolds Fitzgerald was elected for a second term as a Justice of the Supreme Court in November 2021, and Governor Hochul redesignated her as a Justice on the Appellate Division effective January 1, 2022.

Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division Elizabeth Garry said, “I know that I can speak for the entire court and staff at the Third Department expressing joy that the strong work and collegiality that Justice Reynolds Fitzgerald consistently demonstrates is being recognized by this appointment. She is a remarkable jurist, who brings a practical approach and careful review to each case. She shines a bright light, and I am happy to applaud her.“

Honorable Justin Corcoran

Justice Justin Corcoran was elected Supreme Court Justice in the Third Judicial District in 2019. Justice Corcoran has served as the coordinating judge for asbestos litigation and Child Victims Act cases in the Third Judicial District.

Justice Corcoran is a graduate of Binghamton University and Albany Law School. In 1995, he began his career in private practice at O’Connor, O’Connor, Bresee & First, P.C. where he litigated civil cases in the areas of medical malpractice, municipal liability, civil rights, and products liability for 22 years. Before his election to the bench, he served as confidential law clerk to Supreme Court Justice L. Michael Mackey. Judge Corcoran also devoted his time to public service as an Albany County Legislator and Chairman of the Albany County Ethics Commission.

Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division Elizabeth Garry said, “I am very grateful that our Governor acted so promptly to appoint Justice Corcoran from the field of qualified candidates, to fill the vacancy arising from the departure of Justice John C. Egan. These two each earned strong support over the course of years of service in the community and on the bench in our region, and are both highly regarded by their peers, making this a highly suitable appointment. We look forward to working with Justice Corcoran as he steps into this new role.“