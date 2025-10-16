Art Worth Festival to Present Continuous Demonstrations of Arts Skills, October 24, 25 & 26, in Fort Worth

Demonstration of Glassblowing by SiNaCa Glass Studio's Nick Gomez North Texas Blacksmiths' Association Demonstrates Timeless Techniques Ceramic Artist, Lisa Hudson Demonstrates the Potters' Wheel for a Young Art Enthusiast

Art Worth Festival Partners with Arts Groups to demonstrate Arts Disciplines, October 24 to 26, on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork, in Fort Worth TX

The growth of knowledge and interest in the arts can only make a community greater, and Art Worth has a wonderful influence on the community! I love Art Worth!” — Greg Stehle, member Wood Turners of North Texas

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Worth Festival has partnered with SiNaCa Studios Glass Studios, as well as the Wood Turners of North Texas, The North Texas Blacksmith Association, and individual artists, to present demonstrations of the disciplines which they have mastered on the lawns of the Shops at Clearfork, October 24, 25 & 26, 2025.These partnerships are aimed at educating the public about the techniques and skills involved in creating works of art in 3D media, such as transmuting sand into glass; flame forging metal objects from raw ore; spinning part of a tree into heirloom furniture; or, a glob gray clay into lustrous vessels.Arts education designed to further public appreciation for the visual arts is the paramount goal of ArtWorks Foundation, which is staging its 4th annual celebration of visual arts and classical music, October 24 to 26, on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.Among the arts groups involved in the Art Worth Festival, are the North Texas Blacksmith Association (NTxBA), which strives to promote the art & craft of blacksmithing to the public, as well as to broaden the scope of the craft of blacksmithing among its practitioners. NTxBA members will demonstrate continuously over the three-days of the Art Worth Festival.The Wood Turners of North Texas, also participate in the Art Worth Festival. The group boasts more than 150 members, and is dedicated to providing opportunities for members to develop both their technical and creative skills as turners through practical demonstrations and workshops, as well as to public education initiatives, such as the demonstrations they have planned over the weekend of Art Worth Festival, October 24, 25 & 26.SiNaCa Glass Studio has become a treasured part of Fort Worth’s arts scene, focused on promoting glass as an artistic medium, and providing accessible, educational experiences for the general public. Their glassblowing skills will also be on display at the Art Worth Festival, on the lawn of The Shops at Clearfork.Ceramic artist, Lisa Hudson will dazzle crowds with her skillful manipulation of clay on the potter’s wheel, during the Art Worth Festival’s hours, which are Friday & Saturday from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.The Art Worth Festival will also feature exhibitions by 90 Artists, who have been selected from among hundreds of applicants by a panel of arts professionals. The artists exhibiting at the Art Worth Festival were chosen for their superlative level of skill, in 3-D disciplines ranging from glass and metal work to wood and clay, as well as many who work in 2-D media, such as painting, print-making, and photography.The three-day event also showcases Classical Music performances by area ensembles ranging from elementary and high schools to the area’s university music programs, civic orchestras and the Fort Worth Opera, which will perform daily.Admission to the festival is free, and The Shops at Clearfork offer ample free parking, as well as more than a dozen eateries: one of which, CRU Food & Wine Bar will also offer a full range of al fresco beverages from a tent on the festival grounds.

