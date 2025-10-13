Fort Worth Opera to Perform Daily at Art Worth Festival, October 24, 25 & 26

Anam the Witch & Beatriz the Beautiful, a one-act opera in English and Spanish, premiered by The Fort Worth Opera The Art Worth Festival, October 24 to 26, 2025 FWTPID Logo

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Art Worth Festival is billed as a Celebration of Fabulous Art & Glorious Music. The event which takes place Friday October 24 to Sunday October 26, is held on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork , in Fort Worth, Texas. Among the performances of Classical Music scheduled to be presented are daily appearance by The Fort Worth Opera The Fort Worth Opera will perform all three-days of the Art Worth Festival, beginning with a presentation of beloved arias by members of the Hattie Mae Lesley Resident Company on Friday, October 24, from 5 to 6pm.On Saturday, October 25, the Fort Worth Opera will stage a performance of a completely new opera, Anam the Witch & Beatriz the Beautiful. This one-act opera in English and Spanish, features music and a libretto that have Texas roots: Composer, Mary Alice Rich has played in professional orchestras and opera companies in Dallas and Ft. Worth, and also taught violin and viola at Texas A&M University-Commerce. Librettist, Claudia Navarro Jameson, a San Antonio native has performed in musicals and opera in Dallas, where she was also a soloist for Lloyd Pfautsch and the Dallas Civic Chorus at SMU. A bilingual teacher, she has used her music to compose children’s songs in Spanish and English as a teaching tool, and is thrilled to have collaborated with Mary Alice Rich to write this Texas born children’s opera.At Noon on Sunday, October 26, children of all ages will delight to the Fort Worth Opera’s performance of The Three Little Pigs, a 35-minute performance featuring four singers, a pianist, full sets, and costumes to both teach the lessons learned by the eponymous pigs, as well as to instill a love of Opera in the hearts of the young and the young at heart.In addition to wonderful performances by the Fort Worth Opera, guests will thrill to musical presentations by a wealth of talent from across North Texas. These include faculty and students of the Music Programs at UTA and Texas Wesleyan. A plethora of professional and community ensembles, as well as student orchestras from FWISD and private schools, and the Singing Girls of Texas, will also appear on stage over the weekend (a full schedule may be found at < https://artworthfest.org/musical-delights >).WRR Classical 101.1 radio personality, Amy Bishop will also appear on stage as emcee all day Saturday; WRR a sponsor of the Art Worth Festival’s Music Stage is the oldest radio station in Texas. Similarly, presenting partner, The Fort Worth Opera is the oldest opera company in Texas, and one of the oldest opera companies in the United States. Both venerable organizations are deeply committed to the Art Worth Festival’s success and invite all Texans to enjoy the musical gems and treasures of the visual arts presented at the Art Worth Festival.The Art Worth Festival is also is supported in part by a grant from the Fort Worth Tourism Public Improvement District, and is presented by ArtWorks Foundation, a 501{c}3 non-profit dedicated to helping artists grow, in the scope of their business as well as the excellence of their work, through programs including exhibition and education initiatives. ArtWorks Foundation also awards scholarships for advanced study workshops at schools for Fine-Craft, and is working toward establishing a regional center for the Decorative Arts in Fort Worth, Texas.Hours for the Art Worth Festival are Friday, October 24 & Saturday October 25, from 10am to 6pm, and Sunday October 26 from 11am to 4pm, on the Lawn of The Shops at Clearfork. Admission is Free.

