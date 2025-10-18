The Untold Story of America’s Opioid Epidemic Uncovers the Truth Behind the Crisis

Through truth and empathy, we can finally begin to heal.

Barry I. Gold’s searing exposé combines investigative journalism and human storytelling to demand empathy, reform, and accountability.

We’re Overdosed is more than a book - it’s a voice for those who have been silenced by the epidemic. My goal is to shed light, and help ignite change in how we understand and respond to addiction.” — Barry I. Gold

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re Overdosed: The Untold Story of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry I. Gold (Central Park South Publishing, ISBN 978-1956452228), published in September 2024, is a compelling work of investigative nonfiction that seeks to raise awareness about the systemic failures and human cost of America’s opioid epidemic while encouraging empathy, accountability, and reform.

With clear-eyed reporting and deep compassion, Gold explores how a public health crisis became a national catastrophe—and what must change to prevent history from repeating itself.

We’re Overdosed is a meticulously researched exposé that exposes the greed, negligence, and policy collapse behind one of the most devastating public health crises in modern America. Drawing from years of research, interviews, and firsthand accounts, Barry I. Gold investigates how pharmaceutical corporations, government agencies, and healthcare systems together created the conditions for mass addiction and suffering.

Gold’s approach is both factual and deeply human. He tells the stories of families torn apart, survivors fighting for recovery, and communities struggling to rebuild trust and hope. His writing bridges investigative journalism and social commentary, uncovering a crisis shaped by profit yet redeemed by resilience.

We’re Overdosed stands as both a warning and a call to action—a demand for reform, compassion, and accountability in the ongoing battle against addiction.

About the Author

Barry I. Gold is an acclaimed author, researcher, and advocate committed to exploring the intersection of truth, compassion, and social justice. With a background in public communication and investigative writing, Gold brings clarity and conviction to complex social issues, particularly in healthcare, addiction, and policy reform.

His work has been recognized by independent literary reviewers for excellence in investigative nonfiction and featured in advocacy initiatives highlighting authors promoting social change. We’re Overdosed represents the culmination of years of research, empathy, and determination to confront the truths many institutions have long ignored.

