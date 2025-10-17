Interstate underpass damaged by oversized load – Beulah bridge closed to traffic

SUNDANCE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting a westbound bridge on I-90 near the town of Beulah Wyoming was hit by an oversized load the evening of October 15, 2025.

A low-boy truck and trailer unit carrying a forklift struck the underside girders and support braces of the Beulah bridge located at Exit 205 on Interstate 90.

The mast of the forklift exceeded the posted clearance height of 15’11” resulting in damaging several girders and braces of the bridge when passing under the overpass.

Preliminary inspection of the damage indicates the integrity of the bridge has been compromised resulting in the need to close the bridge to traffic until further inspection by WYDOT’s bridge engineers can be completed.

The closure of the overpass requires Sand Creek Road traffic to be detoured to alternate routes.

Westbound traffic wanting to access the overpass can either access Sand Creek Road by taking Exit 199/Aladdin and eastbound I-90 to the Exit 205 off ramp onto Sand Creek Road.

Northbound Sand Creek Road traffic will be detoured to Exit 2/McNenney South Dakota and suggest taking either the Red Hills Road south to Homestake Road and west to Sand Creek Road.

The Beulah Bridge overpass offers access to Sand Creek Road, the town of Beulah and the I-90 frontage road.

WYDOT bridge, maintenance and traffic programs will determine if a partial opening of the bridge is possible once the bridge has been inspected.

The safety of the traveling public is always first and foremost and WYDOT asks for your patience and understanding while completing this assessment.

The Beulah Interchange Bridge has been subject to previous strikes. A $1.19 million damage repair contract from a 2023 strike was underway earlier in 2025, with work completed in June. This most recent strike represents new damage which will require additional assessment and likely further extend the overall repair timeline for the structure.