2026 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET

The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) has approved the revised 2026 premium rates for the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama. The rates will be effective on January 1, 2026. The four carriers in the Alabama individual market are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS), UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHC), Celtic Insurance Company (CIC), and Oscar Insurance Company (Oscar). On average, rates for BCBS increased 20.0%, rates for UHC increased 20.1%, and rates for CIC increased 25.0%. Oscar is new to the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama in 2026, and therefore, there is no rate change. The actual rates and the supporting material may be found by clicking on the links below.

Consumers with an insurance question may contact the Alabama Department of Insurance, Consumer Services Division, using the contact information below. The Department also maintains a Live Chat feature for consumers at our website at www.aldoi.gov. A representative will be happy to help answer your questions.

ALDOI Consumer Services

Phone: 334-241-4141 or 1-900-433-3966

Email: ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov

Fax: 334-956-7932

Live Chat: Available 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday: www.aldoi.gov.

For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at (334) 269-3550.

Revised Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies

in the Individual Market Changes to be effective January 1, 2026 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change Blue Protect (Catastrophic) On and Off 39.2% Blue HSA Bronze On and Off 22.4% Blue Saver Bronze On and Off 18.2% Blue Standardized Bronze On and Off 18.6% Blue Cross Select Silver On and Off 20.3% Blue Saver Silver Off 22.4% Blue Saver Silver EPO On and Off 18.0% Blue Secure Silver Off 22.4% Blue Standardized Silver On and Off 17.9% Blue Standardized Silver EPO On and Off 17.9% Blue Standardized Statewide Silver EPO On and Off New-N/A Blue Statewide Silver EPO On and Off New-N/A Blue Value Silver On and Off 21.1% Blue Cross Select Gold On and Off 22.4% Blue Standardized Gold On and Off 19.7% Blue Value Gold On and Off 22.4% UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change UHC Bronze Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO On and Off 10.8% UHC Bronze Essential EPO On and Off New-N/A UHC Bronze Required EPO ADAV On and Off New-N/A UHC Bronze Standard EPO On and Off 13.2% UHC Silver Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO On and Off 25.3% UHC Silver Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO ADAV On and Off 25.4% UHC Silver Copay Focus Off Exchange Only 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO Off New-N/A UHC Silver Standard EPO Off New-N/A UHC Silver Standard EPO On and Off 25.6% UHC Silver Value EPO On and Off 25.0% UHC Silver Value EPO ADAV On and Off 24.4% UHC Silver Value Off Exchange Only EPO Off New-N/A UHC Gold Advantage EPO On and Off 20.1% UHC Gold Advantage EPO ADAV On and Off 19.8% UHC Gold Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO On and Off 20.1% UHC Gold Standard EPO On and Off 19.9% Celtic Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change Elite Bronze On and Off 12.6% Everyday Bronze On and Off 13.9% Standard Expanded Bronze On and Off 16.2% Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 13.8% Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 14.5% Standard Expanded Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 16.7% Focused Silver On and Off 27.3% Standard Silver On and Off 26.8% Enhanced Diabetes Care Silver with 0 Drug Options On and Off New-N/A Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 26.8% Standard Silver + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off New-N/A Enhanced Diabetes Care Silver with 0 Drug Options + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off New-N/A Complete Gold On and Off 20.0% Elite Gold On and Off 16.5% Standard Gold On and Off 17.1% Complete Gold + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 18.9% Elite Gold + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 14.5% Standard Gold + Vision + Adult Dental On and Off 16.3% Oscar Insurance Company Plan Sold on Exchange? Rate Change Bronze Classic Standard On and Off New-N/A Bronze Classic 4700 On and Off New-N/A Bronze Elite + PCP Saver Plus On and Off New-N/A Bronze Simple Chronic Care CKM On and Off New-N/A Silver Classic Standard On and Off New-N/A Silver Simple Chronic Care CKM On and Off New-N/A Silver Simple On and Off New-N/A Gold Classic Standard On and Off New-N/A Gold Simple On and Off New-N/A

