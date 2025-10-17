2026 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET
The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) has approved the revised 2026 premium rates for the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama. The rates will be effective on January 1, 2026. The four carriers in the Alabama individual market are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS), UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHC), Celtic Insurance Company (CIC), and Oscar Insurance Company (Oscar). On average, rates for BCBS increased 20.0%, rates for UHC increased 20.1%, and rates for CIC increased 25.0%. Oscar is new to the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama in 2026, and therefore, there is no rate change. The actual rates and the supporting material may be found by clicking on the links below.
Consumers with an insurance question may contact the Alabama Department of Insurance, Consumer Services Division, using the contact information below. The Department also maintains a Live Chat feature for consumers at our website at www.aldoi.gov. A representative will be happy to help answer your questions.
ALDOI Consumer Services
Phone: 334-241-4141 or 1-900-433-3966
Email: ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov
Fax: 334-956-7932
Live Chat: Available 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday: www.aldoi.gov.
For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at (334) 269-3550.
|
Revised Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies
|
Changes to be effective January 1, 2026
|
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
Blue Protect (Catastrophic)
|
On and Off
|
39.2%
|
Blue HSA Bronze
|
On and Off
|
22.4%
|
Blue Saver Bronze
|
On and Off
|
18.2%
|
Blue Standardized Bronze
|
On and Off
|
18.6%
|
Blue Cross Select Silver
|
On and Off
|
20.3%
|
Blue Saver Silver
|
Off
|
22.4%
|
Blue Saver Silver EPO
|
On and Off
|
18.0%
|
Blue Secure Silver
|
Off
|
22.4%
|
Blue Standardized Silver
|
On and Off
|
17.9%
|
Blue Standardized Silver EPO
|
On and Off
|
17.9%
|
Blue Standardized Statewide Silver EPO
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Blue Statewide Silver EPO
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Blue Value Silver
|
On and Off
|
21.1%
|
Blue Cross Select Gold
|
On and Off
|
22.4%
|
Blue Standardized Gold
|
On and Off
|
19.7%
|
Blue Value Gold
|
On and Off
|
22.4%
|
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
UHC Bronze Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO
|
On and Off
|
10.8%
|
UHC Bronze Essential EPO
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Bronze Required EPO ADAV
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Bronze Standard EPO
|
On and Off
|
13.2%
|
UHC Silver Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO
|
On and Off
|
25.3%
|
UHC Silver Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO ADAV
|
On and Off
|
25.4%
|
UHC Silver Copay Focus Off Exchange Only 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO
|
Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Silver Standard EPO
|
Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Silver Standard EPO
|
On and Off
|
25.6%
|
UHC Silver Value EPO
|
On and Off
|
25.0%
|
UHC Silver Value EPO ADAV
|
On and Off
|
24.4%
|
UHC Silver Value Off Exchange Only EPO
|
Off
|
New-N/A
|
UHC Gold Advantage EPO
|
On and Off
|
20.1%
|
UHC Gold Advantage EPO ADAV
|
On and Off
|
19.8%
|
UHC Gold Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO
|
On and Off
|
20.1%
|
UHC Gold Standard EPO
|
On and Off
|
19.9%
|
Celtic Insurance Company
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
Elite Bronze
|
On and Off
|
12.6%
|
Everyday Bronze
|
On and Off
|
13.9%
|
Standard Expanded Bronze
|
On and Off
|
16.2%
|
Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
13.8%
|
Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
14.5%
|
Standard Expanded Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
16.7%
|
Focused Silver
|
On and Off
|
27.3%
|
Standard Silver
|
On and Off
|
26.8%
|
Enhanced Diabetes Care Silver with 0 Drug Options
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
26.8%
|
Standard Silver + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Enhanced Diabetes Care Silver with 0 Drug Options + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Complete Gold
|
On and Off
|
20.0%
|
Elite Gold
|
On and Off
|
16.5%
|
Standard Gold
|
On and Off
|
17.1%
|
Complete Gold + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
18.9%
|
Elite Gold + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
14.5%
|
Standard Gold + Vision + Adult Dental
|
On and Off
|
16.3%
|
Oscar Insurance Company
|
Plan
|
Sold on Exchange?
|
Rate Change
|
Bronze Classic Standard
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Bronze Classic 4700
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Bronze Elite + PCP Saver Plus
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Bronze Simple Chronic Care CKM
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Silver Classic Standard
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Silver Simple Chronic Care CKM
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Silver Simple
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Gold Classic Standard
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
|
Gold Simple
|
On and Off
|
New-N/A
2026 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:
2026 Rates for Each Company:
Legal Disclaimer:
