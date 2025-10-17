Submit Release
2026 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET

The Alabama Department of Insurance (ALDOI) has approved the revised 2026 premium rates for the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama. The rates will be effective on January 1, 2026. The four carriers in the Alabama individual market are Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama (BCBS), UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company (UHC), Celtic Insurance Company (CIC), and Oscar Insurance Company (Oscar). On average, rates for BCBS increased 20.0%, rates for UHC increased 20.1%, and rates for CIC increased 25.0%. Oscar is new to the Affordable Care Act Individual Market in Alabama in 2026, and therefore, there is no rate change. The actual rates and the supporting material may be found by clicking on the links below.

Consumers with an insurance question may contact the Alabama Department of Insurance, Consumer Services Division, using the contact information below. The Department also maintains a Live Chat feature for consumers at our website at www.aldoi.gov. A representative will be happy to help answer your questions.

ALDOI Consumer Services
Phone: 334-241-4141 or 1-900-433-3966
Email: ConsumerServices@insurance.alabama.gov
Fax: 334-956-7932
Live Chat: Available 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday: www.aldoi.gov.

For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at (334) 269-3550.

Revised Rate Changes for Affordable Care Act Policies
in the Individual Market

Changes to be effective January 1, 2026
 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

Blue Protect (Catastrophic)

On and Off

39.2%

Blue HSA Bronze

On and Off

22.4%

Blue Saver Bronze

On and Off

18.2%

Blue Standardized Bronze

On and Off

18.6%

Blue Cross Select Silver

On and Off

20.3%

Blue Saver Silver

Off

22.4%

Blue Saver Silver EPO

On and Off

18.0%

Blue Secure Silver

Off

22.4%

Blue Standardized Silver

On and Off

17.9%

Blue Standardized Silver EPO

On and Off

17.9%

Blue Standardized Statewide Silver EPO

On and Off

New-N/A

Blue Statewide Silver EPO

On and Off

New-N/A

Blue Value Silver

On and Off

21.1%

Blue Cross Select Gold

On and Off

22.4%

Blue Standardized Gold

On and Off

19.7%

Blue Value Gold

On and Off

22.4%
 

UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

UHC Bronze Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO

On and Off

10.8%

UHC Bronze Essential EPO

On and Off

New-N/A

UHC Bronze Required EPO ADAV

On and Off

New-N/A

UHC Bronze Standard EPO

On and Off

13.2%

UHC Silver Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO

On and Off

25.3%

UHC Silver Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO ADAV

On and Off

25.4%

UHC Silver Copay Focus Off Exchange Only 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO

Off

New-N/A

UHC Silver Standard EPO

Off

New-N/A

UHC Silver Standard EPO

On and Off

25.6%

UHC Silver Value EPO

On and Off

25.0%

UHC Silver Value EPO ADAV

On and Off

24.4%

UHC Silver Value Off Exchange Only EPO

Off

New-N/A

UHC Gold Advantage EPO

On and Off

20.1%

UHC Gold Advantage EPO ADAV

On and Off

19.8%

UHC Gold Copay Focus 0 Indiv Med Ded EPO

On and Off

20.1%

UHC Gold Standard EPO

On and Off

19.9%
 

Celtic Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

Elite Bronze

On and Off

12.6%

Everyday Bronze

On and Off

13.9%

Standard Expanded Bronze

On and Off

16.2%

Elite Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

13.8%

Everyday Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

14.5%

Standard Expanded Bronze + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

16.7%

Focused Silver

On and Off

27.3%

Standard Silver

On and Off

26.8%

Enhanced Diabetes Care Silver with 0 Drug Options

On and Off

New-N/A

Focused Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

26.8%

Standard Silver + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

New-N/A

Enhanced Diabetes Care Silver with 0 Drug Options + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

New-N/A

Complete Gold

On and Off

20.0%

Elite Gold

On and Off

16.5%

Standard Gold

On and Off

17.1%

Complete Gold + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

18.9%

Elite Gold + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

14.5%

Standard Gold + Vision + Adult Dental

On and Off

16.3%
 

Oscar Insurance Company

Plan

Sold on Exchange?

Rate Change

Bronze Classic Standard

On and Off

New-N/A

Bronze Classic 4700

On and Off

New-N/A

Bronze Elite + PCP Saver Plus

On and Off

New-N/A

Bronze Simple Chronic Care CKM

On and Off

New-N/A

Silver Classic Standard

On and Off

New-N/A

Silver Simple Chronic Care CKM

On and Off

New-N/A

Silver Simple

On and Off

New-N/A

Gold Classic Standard

On and Off

New-N/A

Gold Simple

On and Off

New-N/A

 

2026 Redacted Actuarial Memorandum for Each Company:

BCBSAL

CELTIC

OSCAR

UHC

 

2026 Rates for Each Company:

BCBSAL

CELTIC

OSCAR

UHC

2026 ACA RATE CHANGES FOR ALABAMA POLICIES IN THE INDIVIDUAL MARKET

