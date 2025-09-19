AS HURRICANE SEASON REACHES ITS PEAK, IT IS IMPORTANT TO STAY PREPARED

(334) 269-3550

Contact:

9/19/2025

While it has been an unusually quiet Atlantic hurricane season, the season reaches its peak in September, with heightened chances of storm development into October.

Alabama recently marked the anniversaries of Hurricanes Ivan and Sally, two notable storms that struck our coast on September 16, 2004, and September 16, 2020.

While no storms threaten Alabama at this time, it’s important to stay prepared in case of storm development.

In addition to high winds, tropical systems bring the possibility of storm surge and flooding.

Here are some tips to prepare your family and home for the threat of tropical weather.

Clear your yard of any debris that could cause damage in high winds or floods, including items like patio furniture and trash cans. If possible, trim loose tree limbs or any limbs that hang close to your home.

Make sure you have a family evacuation and communication plan in place. If you need to evacuate, where will you go? If you have pets, think of places that will accept them. Identify several places, whether they be the home of a loved one or a hotel, so you have options.

Evaluate your flood insurance needs. It’s important to note that floods are not typically covered by your homeowner’s policy and require additional coverage. Flood insurance policies also typically require a 30-day waiting period before taking effect. Visit www.floodsmart.gov for information on how to purchase flood insurance.

Keep a list of contact information for your insurance agent and be sure to include your policy number. Store this information, along with a home inventory, in a waterproof safe or safe deposit box. Keep a second copy stored online or at the home of a relative.

Gas up the car ahead of time, make sure your tires are properly inflated and don’t forget to update your emergency supply kit.



Emergency supply kits should include:

Water: One gallon a day for each person for at least three days

Food: Store a minimum of three days of non-perishable food for each person

Manual can opener and plastic plates, cups and utensils

Baby formula and supplies, if needed

A list of emergency contacts, including your local police and fire department, your utility company and your insurance agent

Any prescriptions and over-the-counter medications that may be needed, such as aspirin or stomach relief

Flashlight

Plenty of batteries

Weather radio

First aid kit

Personal hygiene items

Charged cell phones

Finally, always stay up to date on disaster readiness, resources and assistance from the Alabama Emergency Management Agency at ema.alabama.gov.



