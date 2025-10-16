NOTICE OF HEARING ON DEC 4

(334) 241-4120

10/16/2025

Pursuant to Ala. Code §§ 25-5-8(f) and revised 27-2-29(a)(2), notice is hereby given that a hearing will be held before the Commissioner of Insurance at 2:00 pm Central Time on Thursday, December 4, 2025, in the offices of the Alabama Department of Insurance, 5th floor of RSA Tower, 201 Monroe Street, Commissioner’s Conference Room, Montgomery, Alabama. The actual hearing location may change before the hearing date. The purpose of this hearing will be to consider a filing by the National Council on Compensation Insurance [“NCCI”] on behalf of its subscribers of Alabama workers compensation voluntary loss costs, assigned risk rates, and rating values to be effective March 1, 2026. The filing itself has been made electronically through an application under the auspices of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

NCCI is recommending an average overall decrease of 4.5% to the current voluntary loss cost level and an overall average decrease of 3.6% to the current assigned risk rate level applicable to new and renewal business. Testimony by NCCI and on behalf of the Department may be in narrative form.

NCCI representatives will attend remotely by computer application. Any release of documents by the Department of Insurance after the hearing will be limited in amount due to portions not being a “public record.” The filing itself will not be disclosed in advance because the filing has not been approved by the Commissioner of Insurance and contains actuarial and trade secret data which may be confidential under Alabama law.

Prospective attendees are requested to advise of planned attendance by 5:00 pm Central Time on Friday, November 28, 2025, by electronic mail to john.mcdonald@insurance.alabama.gov. Any written submission supporting or opposing the filing or otherwise to be taken into consideration by the Commissioner of Insurance must be submitted to the Department of Insurance so that it is received by 5:00 pm Central Time on November 28, 2025, by scan to the electronic mail address above or by mail to the Alabama Department of Insurance, Legal Division, Post Office Box 303351, Montgomery, Alabama 30130-3351. Persons desiring to orally testify at the hearing will be requested to sign in at the hearing and will be sworn prior to testimony.

