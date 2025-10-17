Afghanistan: Two media workers killed in cross-border fighting

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and Afghan Independent Journalists’ Union (AIJU) in condemning the killing of two media workers in Afghanistan.

Abdul Zahir Safi, a journalist for Afghanistan state media, was killed in an airstrike on a civilian area of Kabul after cross-border fighting between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

AIJU reported that the airstrike came after the two states had announced a temporary ceasefire on 15 October. Pakistani state media reported that its military had carried out airstrikes on Kabul and Kandahar province. AIJU has demanded an urgent investigation.

Safi is the second media worker killed in recent days following an intensification in violence last week. On 14 October journalist Abdul Ghafoor Abed was killed while reporting on border clashes in Khost province; journalist Tawab Arman and a driver were injured in the same attack.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“Journalists are civilians, not targets. Media professionals working in conflict zones must be protected and allowed to report freely and safely. The IFJ calls on warring parties to immediately refrain from attacking journalists and respect their fundamental right to work without violence or fear.”

