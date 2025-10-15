NUJ signs joint letter opposing plans to grant anonymity to firearms officers

The NUJ has signed a joint letter calling for the UK government to abandon plans to grant a presumption of anonymity to police firearms officers facing criminal proceedings.

The letter was sent to Shabana Mahmood, UK home secretary, ahead of the second reading of the Crime and Policing Bill in the House of Lords on Thursday 16 October.

The letter states:

"The ability of media to report on criminal proceedings involving firearms officers would be severely impeded, leaving a vacuum which would be filled by misinformation and rumour. We stress the importance of public interest journalism in underpinning transparency which is essential to public understanding and accountability. "The courts already possess powers to grant defendants anonymity where necessary. There is no need for an unprecedented blanket presumption of anonymity in law."

Other signatories include the News Media Association, JUSTICE, Society of Editors, Crime Reporters Association, Inquest and the Media Lawyers Association.

