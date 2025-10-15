Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,245 in the last 365 days.

NUJ signs joint letter opposing plans to grant anonymity to firearms officers

The NUJ has signed a joint letter calling for the UK government to abandon plans to grant a presumption of anonymity to police firearms officers facing criminal proceedings.

The letter was sent to Shabana Mahmood, UK home secretary, ahead of the second reading of the Crime and Policing Bill in the House of Lords on Thursday 16 October.

The letter states:

"The ability of media to report on criminal proceedings involving firearms officers would be severely impeded, leaving a vacuum which would be filled by misinformation and rumour. We stress the importance of public interest journalism in underpinning transparency which is essential to public understanding and accountability.

"The courts already possess powers to grant defendants anonymity where necessary. There is no need for an unprecedented blanket presumption of anonymity in law."

Other signatories include the News Media Association, JUSTICE, Society of Editors, Crime Reporters Association, Inquest and the Media Lawyers Association.

Return to listing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NUJ signs joint letter opposing plans to grant anonymity to firearms officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more