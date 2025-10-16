Culture secretary commits to meeting with NUJ and MPs over Reach cuts

Lisa Nandy, UK culture secretary, has agreed to meet with the NUJ as well as other MPs to discuss mass redundancies at Reach and protecting quality journalism.

During a parliamentary session in Westminster this morning, Grahame Morris, MP for Easington, raised the issue of proposed job cuts at Reach that have placed 600 journalists at risk, threatening 321 jobs.

The NUJ has strongly condemned the decision by Reach. Earlier this month, the union submitted formal notices to ballot members for industrial action at The Mirror and Reach’s Scottish titles in a dispute over the redundancies, unreasonable workloads, and the use of artificial intelligence.

Morris said:

“Despite previous reassurances from Reach plc, owners of The Mirror, Daily Record, The Express, and many regional papers, they have announced redundancies that put 600 journalists’ jobs under threat. “Many of us, on all sides of the House, are concerned about the continued erosion of our media landscape, particularly the loss of experienced and professional journalists, which risks driving people to fake news and misinformation on social media. “Can I ask, will the minister meet with the NUJ and concerned MPs from the All-Party Group to discuss this pressing issue?”

Responding to Morris, Lisa Nandy, secretary of state for culture, media and sport, said:

“[Local journalists] are an essential part of our democracy. It wasn’t lost on me during the disorder last summer the way in which local newspapers helped to counter the mis- and disinformation that was spreading like wildfire online. It’s why we’re developing a local media strategy…, but I'd be delighted to meet with him, other members of Parliament, and the NUJ to discuss this further.”

