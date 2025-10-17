US 60 pavement improvement project to begin near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project in late October to improve 10 miles of pavement on US 60 between Wickenburg and Morristown.

Construction on the $10.4 million project is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 20, when crews will remove the existing top layer of worn pavement before installing a fresh layer of asphalt on US 60 between mileposts 110-120.

Motorists should plan for construction to occur between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. While nighttime and Friday work may occur when needed, no weekend or holiday work is anticipated.

The work will require restricting the highway to one lane of travel in each direction at times. ADOT will maintain access to businesses at all times.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-2026.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/projects > Nothwest District Projects > us-60-pavement-rehabilitation-morristown-to-wickenburg.