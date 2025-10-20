From Club Pilates To Red Light Method: A New Journey In Wellness

Red Light Method Logo Red Light Method Modalities Red Light Method Location Entry Brentwood Red Light Treatment Room

Red light method launches as the next generation of Mind-Body Fitness

Club Pilates was the movement revolution. Red Light Method is the wellness evolution.” — Allison Beardsley

SAN DIEGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allison Beardsley, founder of Club Pilates and pioneer in mainstream reformer training, is once again transforming the wellness industry. Her latest venture, Red Light Method , fuses advanced medical-grade technology with mindful movement, creating a powerful, science-backed system designed to help people look, feel, and perform at their best.A Complete System for WellnessRed Light Method combines three synergistic modalities into one 40–55 minute session:- Red Light Therapy + PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy): Medical-grade, FDA-cleared light technology works alongside PEMF to recharge cells, reduce inflammation, and promote fat metabolism and skin rejuvenation — all while clients rest comfortably. Members often report dramatic pain reduction and renewed vitality within weeks.- Power Plate + Exercise With Oxygen Therapy (EWOT): Whole-body vibration activates muscles, boosts circulation, and triples muscle fiber recruitment. Layered with oxygen training, clients absorb up to 900x more oxygen for energy, endurance, and metabolic efficiency.- Digital Reformer Classes with Allison Beardsley (most locations): On-demand reformer sessions, personally guided by Beardsley, deliver the precision and expertise she’s known for, offering consistent quality across all locations.Additional amenities (vary by location) — such as far-infrared saunas and Styku 3D body scanning — come standard with membership, delivering thousands of dollars’ worth of advanced recovery technology at no extra cost.A Smarter, Stronger EvolutionWhile Club Pilates made reformer workouts accessible worldwide, Red Light Method takes wellness further by integrating fitness, recovery, and cellular optimization. This complete system, inspired by the Super Human Protocol, goes beyond exercise to address energy, recovery, fat metabolism, and longevity.“Club Pilates was the movement revolution,” said Allison Beardsley, Founder of Red Light Method. “Red Light Method is the wellness evolution. We’re not just changing bodies — we’re transforming lives at the cellular level.”Why Red Light Method Matters- Total Value: Comparable membership pricing to boutique studios, but inclusive of premium medical-grade therapies and exercise.- Universal Accessibility: Sessions balance active and restorative elements, making it approachable for all ages and fitness levels.- Proven Results: Members report improved energy, fat loss, pain relief, strength, and youthful vitality in as little as two to three months.About Red Light MethodFounded by Allison Beardsley, the visionary behind Club Pilates, Red Light Method is a cutting-edge wellness franchise combining reformer Pilates, advanced recovery technologies, and biohacking science. With an inviting spa-like environment, Red Light Method offers the most comprehensive approach to health, fitness, and longevity in today’s boutique fitness landscape.About Red Light Method Franchise Expansion Red Light Method is opening three studios in the next three weeks bringing the total of open studios to ten with seven more in presales and set to open in quarter one of 2026. Franchisees report the low barrier to entry, attractive financial models, and sales and operational support as the most appealing part of being a franchisee. “We put the success of our franchisees first” says CEO, Eric Tepper. “We know that if we focus on that first the company will grow. That focus is evident in the support and guidance we provide combined with the incredible value we’ve created for our franchisees to open. We are proud to take zero kickback from any of our vendors on the products and services our franchisees purchase to operate their studios.”Press Contact:Eric TepperCEO Red Light Method📧 franchise@RedLightMethod.com

