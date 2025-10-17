Music City Starfactory Calls for Release of San Francisco’s $80,000 Music Strategy Report

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music City Starfactory, a privately funded music and entertainment hub in San Francisco, is calling for the public release of the San Francisco Music Strategy Report, a cultural planning study commissioned by the City in 2020.The $80,000 report, developed by international consultancy Sound Diplomacy, was designed to outline strategies to strengthen San Francisco’s music ecosystem and support the city’s cultural recovery. The study’s findings have not yet been publicly released.“San Francisco has the resources, the roadmap, and the infrastructure to rebuild its music community,” said Rudy Colombini, Founder of the Music City Starfactory. “We believe that releasing this report will help align public and private efforts to revitalize local music and support working artists.”The Starfactory formally requested collaboration with City officials, including the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Mayor Lurie, the San Francisco Entertainment Commission, and the Office of Economic & Workforce Development, to advance shared cultural goals and make the report accessible to the public.Music City Starfactory: A Privately Funded Cultural HubLocated in San Francisco’s District 3, Music City Starfactory is a privately funded music ecosystem. Rudy Colombini, owner, invested $24 million of his own funds to renovate the space at 1353-1355 Bush St. and create an incubator/epicenter that provides performance, education, and media production spaces, aligning with the recommendations outlined in the unreleased Sound Diplomacy study.The Starfactory includes:- The only San Francisco Music Hall of Fame, honoring the city’s musical legacy.- The largest recording studio in Northern California.- 20+ A/V-enabled, fully backlined rehearsal studios.- Seven live performance venues equipped for in-person and broadcast events.- Global livestreaming capabilities to promote San Francisco artists to international audiences.- Education and mentorship programs for emerging musicians and producers.“Music City Starfactory demonstrates that large-scale creative infrastructure can be built and sustained through private investment,” Colombini said. “We hope to work with the City to amplify these efforts and integrate them into broader cultural development initiatives.”Background: The Sound Diplomacy Music Strategy ReportIn 2020, the City and County of San Francisco engaged Sound Diplomacy, a global consultancy specializing in music and cultural policy, to produce a comprehensive San Francisco Music Strategy Report.The study reportedly identified opportunities to strengthen the city’s live music scene, create accessible rehearsal and performance spaces, and develop programs to nurture local talent, directly naming Music City Starfactory (then Music City Hit Factory) as a solution to San Francisco’s cultural decline as outlined in the report.The report has not yet been released publicly, and Music City Starfactory requests that it be shared to help inform collaborative solutions for San Francisco’s ongoing cultural revitalization.About Music City StarfactoryMusic City Starfactory is a musical hub: a privately funded creative ecosystem and streaming network focused on live performances and artist development located in San Francisco’s District 3. It provides education, rehearsal, recording, and performance opportunities for artists at every level, serving as a launchpad to national and international audiences for San Francisco’s next generation of musicians and creators.

