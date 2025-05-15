Pyramind Institute Joins Forces with Music City San Francisco Launches Accelerator Artist Program - a Star Factory

A Vision for the Future: Elevating San Francisco as a Global Music Hub!

Music City Accelerator becomes a launchpad. It is a star factory!” — Rudy Colombini, Founder of Music City San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pyramind Institute , San Francisco’s leading music production and audio engineering school, has merged with Music City San Francisco , the Bay Area’s most dynamic music ecosystem. This transformative partnership marks the official launch of Music City Accelerator — a fully integrated, world’s only star factory, an artist development and music education platform designed to propel the next generation of recording and performing artists.As a recognized leader in music production training, Pyramind’s legacy will continue and expand through Music City Accelerator, combining award-winning instruction with hands-on, real-world artist development experiences.“Pyramind has set the standard for music production training in San Francisco for 25 years,” says Gregory Gordon, Founder of Pyramind and VP of Business Development for Music City Accelerator. “By merging with Music City, we’re creating something far more powerful—a community driven immersive experience that equips artists not only with technical skills but also with the industry access and professional development they need to grow and thrive.”Music City San Francisco has long championed the vision of a fully integrated artist hub, combining rehearsal spaces, performance venues, artist housing, and creative infrastructure. The launch of Music City Accelerator bridges the final gap between education and professional growth—ensuring that artists can go from learning their craft to living their dream.“Music City has always been a true home for musicians,” says Rudy Colombini, Founder of Music City San Francisco. “With Pyramind’s decades of educational excellence behind us, Music City Accelerator becomes a launchpad for artists to thrive—educationally, professionally, and creatively. It is a star factory!”Music City Accelerator: Where Education Meets IndustryThrough Music City Accelerator, students gain access to:Elite Training in Music Production & Performance – Industry-standard programs in recording, mixing, mastering, sound design, and live performance.Hands-On Learning in Professional Studios – A state-of-the-art Dante-enabled recording network that allows students to multitrack live performances directly from Music City’s venues and rehearsal rooms.Integrated Artist Development – Career coaching, branding and marketing strategy, business mentorship, and access to live shows and recording opportunities.A Thriving Music Community – A fully equipped creative campus including rehearsal spaces, studios, venue-wide video streaming, podcast production studio, collaboration studio, DJ Lab, and a built-in network of artists.Partnership & Sponsorship Opportunities – Connections to corporate and industry partners supporting emerging talent with resources and visibility.This initiative creates a direct pipeline for aspiring artists to transition from students to professionals—whether their goals lie in production, performance, or building a sustainable creative brand.What’s Next?Music City Accelerator has already welcomed its first cohort of students with a cutting-edge curriculum that fuses Pyramind’s renowned technical training with Music City’s robust infrastructure and community.To support greater accessibility, Music City is partnering with Music One to launch a scholarship fund aimed at underrepresented and underserved youth—ensuring that talent, not privilege, determines who gets to participate in this groundbreaking program.This landmark merger redefines what’s possible in music education and solidifies Music City Accelerator’s role as San Francisco’s definitive hub for artist empowerment, education, and innovation.Enrollment is now open!Email: Steve@musiccitysf.org for details and updates. 415-417-7543About Pyramind:Founded in 1999, Pyramind has been San Francisco’s leading music production and sound engineering school, producing top-tier graduates working across the gaming, film, and music industries.About Music City San Francisco:The largest music accelerator in Northern California:Music on 6 stages, multiple nights a week--Venue Live Streaming 2 nights a week--90-exhibit SF Music Hall of Fame Gallery (curated by Ben Fong-Torres)--20 fully equipped, live-streaming-enabled rehearsal & recording rooms--DJ Performance Lab--Artist-themed hostel/hotel with 90 beds--Full bar and bistro--Karaoke Rooms

