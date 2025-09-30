Music City San Francisco Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary w/ Annual Songwriter Festival & Rebrand to Music City Starfactory

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The answer to San Francisco’s music starvation is at hand,” said Rudy Colombini, Founder and CEO of Music City San Francisco. “We are proud to be rebranding as Music City Starfactory, a name that captures the power of what happens here every day. Our goal is to revitalize the San Francisco Bay Area music community and repopulate the city with musicians, poets, and artists. The Annual Songwriter Festival is the perfect way to celebrate our anniversary and our future.We are also honored to be the home of San Francisco’s only Music Hall of Fame, preserving the city’s musical legacy while shaping its future.”San Francisco’s Music City San Francisco is celebrating its 1-year anniversary with a night of music and community. The evening will feature the annual Songwriter Festival and the official announcement of the venue’s rebrand to Music City Starfactory, a name that reflects its true purpose: launching the next generation of San Francisco Bay Area music stars.The Festival will be broadcast globally with Happy Hour beginning at 4:00 PM featuring $1 beer and $5 cocktails all night, followed by a night packed with dozens of bands and artists. From 6:00 PM to 1:00 AM, guests of all ages can enjoy the Songwriter Festival with vendors, public karaoke, and live performances across all 7 venues.Over the past year, Music City has evolved into San Francisco’s only music hub, a living, breathing, world’s only curated music scene combining artist education, development, and live performance. Through immersive programs, rehearsal spaces, studio access, and global live streaming, the newly rebranded Music City Starfactory is cultivating talent, inspiring creativity, and reinventing San Francisco’s exploding arts community.Event Details:Date: Friday, October 17, 2025Happy Hour: 4:00 PM ($1 beer & $5 cocktails all night)Annual Songwriter Festival with Vendors + Live Performances + Public Karaoke: 6:00 PM – 1:00 AMLocation: Music City San Francisco (soon to be Music City Starfactory) 1355 Bush Street at Polk, San Francisco, CA 94109Live-streamed to a global audienceAll Ages WelcomeAbout Music City Starfactory: Music City Starfactory is San Francisco’s premier artist development and live music scene, dedicated to education, artistic growth, and the celebration of music. Home to the only San Francisco Music Hall of Fame, The Starfactory is where artists create, audiences connect, and the city’s musical future is invented.

