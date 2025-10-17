City of Lawrence Weekly Traffic Update: October 17, 2025

Downtown parking lots to close mornings for restriping work

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 21, City contractors will begin restriping work on several parking lots in downtown Lawrence. On each day of work, crews will close the parking lot at 6 a.m. to complete the restriping and then reopen them at 9 a.m. the same day.

Crews will be at the following locations on each date:

Tuesday, 10/21: Lots 15, 12, and 14

Wednesday, 10/22: Lot 3 and Lot 9

Thursday, 10/23: Lots 11, 5, and 10

Friday, 10/24: Angled Spots near South Park and Lot 7

Crews can work around any cars still parked in the parking lots, but residents are encouraged to not park there overnight.

This work will last from Tuesday, October 21, through Friday, October 24, pending weather or other delays.

Click here to check out our downtown Lawrence parking lot map.

Mass. St. to close from E North Park St. to E South Park St. for event

Beginning at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 18, Mass. St. will be closed from E North Park St. to E South Park St. for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Event.

This closure will end at noon on Saturday, October 18.

N 6th St. and Lyon St. intersection to close for street maintenance work

Beginning Tuesday, October 21, City contractors will close the intersection of N. 6th St. and Lyon St. to perform street maintenance work in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to last for three weeks, pending weather or other delays.

Lane closures on W 12th St. (between Tennessee St. and Ohio St.) and Tennessee St. (between W 12th St. and W 13th)

On Monday, October 20, City contractors will begin waterline, sidewalk, and curb ramp work on W 12th St. between Tennessee St. and Ohio St., as well as on Tennessee St. between W 12th St. and W 13th St. This work is associated with an ADA sidewalk reconstruction project.

Traffic will not be able to travel east on W 12th St. during this work, and the west southbound lane on Tennessee St. will be closed.

The City anticipates this closure to end in early November, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov