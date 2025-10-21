Strategy Expert Raymond Bordogna Unveils AI Transformation Playbook in New Book, Beacon

Beacon: The Definitive Business Guide to AI Strategy and Transformation by Raymond A. Bordogna, released by Advantage Books, is now available. Raymond A. Bordogna, author of Beacon.

AI strategist Raymond Bordogna's new book Beacon offers leaders a definitive guide to navigating AI transformation and turning innovation into business value.

AI isn't just a technology to be adopted; it's a force that requires us to fundamentally reimagine how our organizations operate.” — Raymond A. Bordogna

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As businesses worldwide grapple with the promise and complexity of artificial intelligence, Chief AI Officer and strategist Raymond A. Bordogna delivers a definitive guide in his new book, Beacon: The Definitive Business Guide to AI Strategy and Transformation . Released by Advantage Books, this work provides a pragmatic roadmap for leaders to convert AI's potential into sustainable competitive advantage.Beacon cuts through the hype and jargon to offer a clear, actionable framework for enterprise-wide AI adoption. Drawing on decades of experience guiding digital transformation at global firms like WPP and Capgemini , Bordogna introduces his "Reimagine, Rearchitect, Rewire, Renew" model. This four-phase approach is designed to help organizations move beyond isolated pilot projects and weave AI into their core strategy, architecture, and daily operations. The book serves as a strategic blueprint for C-suite executives, technology leaders, and managers aiming to harness AI for tangible business value and long-term growth.“AI isn't just a technology to be adopted; it's a force that requires us to fundamentally reimagine how our organizations operate,” Bordogna stated. “Beacon is designed to be a pragmatic guide for leaders, providing a clear framework to move from isolated AI experiments to enterprise-wide transformation and sustained competitive advantage. It’s about building a future where AI and human ingenuity work in concert to solve real-world challenges.”Beacon is an essential resource for any leader serious about architecting an AI-driven future with intention and impact.Raymond A. Bordogna is Chief AI Officer of QuantumPivot and Founding Partner at Alt360, an AI-native advisory for global alternative asset managers. Previously, at WPP he served as EVP, Strategy & Architecture, leading AI governance and investment initiatives. Earlier, he was a founding principal and Chief Strategy Officer at LiquidHub, helping scale the firm to its acquisition by Capgemini. He began his career at AMP as a mechatronics-focused software engineer before moving into product management, and later worked in corporate development at Sun Microsystems (now Oracle). A featured speaker at SAP, Forrester, and other industry forums, he holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University, and an MBA in Strategy and Finance from The Wharton School. Through his work and writing, Ray empowers leaders to align human ingenuity with intelligent technology to shape the future of business.Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.