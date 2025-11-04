New Book Explores How One Leader Balanced Legacy, Innovation, and Ethics Across Family, Business, and Sport

Dr. Beh Chun Chuan releases "The Line of the Ball: Leadership, Legacy, and Lifelong Lessons in Family, Business, and Sport" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Line of the Ball: Leadership, Legacy, and Lifelong Lessons in Family, Business, and Sport" by Dr. Beh Chun Chuan is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In “The Line of the Ball,” Dr. Beh Chun Chuan shares his remarkable story of success—from selling tropical fruit as a child in rural Malaysia to founding one of Malaysia’s largest integrated healthcare networks. As Chairman of BP Healthcare Group , Dr. Beh recounts how his company played a leading role in Malaysia’s pandemic response, how he leveraged technology to revolutionize patient care, and how he nurtured a family business culture built on service and innovation.Guided by his mother’s wisdom and the discipline he developed as a Boy Scout, and later as an international polo competitor, Dr. Beh frames his life and business philosophy around the polo concept of “following the line of the ball”—a metaphor for staying focused, maintaining integrity, and seizing opportunities decisively.“The aim of this book is not to give advice on how to ‘get rich quick,’ because the reality is that success is not a sprint race. It is a demanding marathon, where you’re competing with the world’s best—mentally and physically prepared individuals with drive, innovative ideas, and fierce determination to succeed,” Dr. Beh said. “By fostering a well-rounded approach and outlook from an early age, I believe we can prepare the next generation for the long-distance race of life.”Beyond entrepreneurship advice, "The Line of the Ball" reveals personal lessons in resilience, legacy, and giving back, to create a compelling read for business leaders, healthcare professionals, and aspiring changemakers alike.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorDr. Beh Chun Chuan is the founder and chairman of BP Healthcare Group, one of Malaysia’s largest healthcare organizations. Starting with a single pathology lab in 1981, he has built BP Healthcare Group into a comprehensive healthcare provider with over 120 outlets nationwide. A certified medical microbiologist, he holds a postgraduate diploma in medical microbiology, an MBA from Golden Gate University, and an honorary PhD in law from the University of Nottingham.A devoted father to Lovy, the late Chevy, Joevy, and Garvy, Dr. Beh is also an avid polo player who has competed internationally at the highest levels, including on the prestigious Palermo grounds in Argentina. He resides in Ipoh, Malaysia, where his home overlooks the family’s private polo field.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

