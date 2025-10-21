Hire Velocity Transforms Driver Recruitment for Global Transportation Leader

Hire Velocity Logo Cost of Unfilled Truck & Transportation Workforce Solutions eBook Cover

New case study highlights scalable driver recruitment results and insights featured in Hire Velocity’s Transportation Workforce Solutions eBook.

In an industry where speed, compliance & quality are essential, Hire Velocity's ability to scale recruitment solutions while enhancing candidate & client experience has made a real impact.” — Marques Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the nationwide driver shortage continues to impact logistics networks, Hire Velocity, a recognized leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and talent advisory solutions, has delivered measurable recruiting success for a global transportation and logistics leader through its technology-driven approach.

The client faced mounting challenges sourcing and qualifying drivers who met strict safety and performance standards while maintaining operational efficiency across its Middle Mile program. Independent partner carriers also struggled with adopting standardized hiring processes and tools, creating inconsistencies and delays.

Hire Velocity implemented a targeted, data-backed RPO strategy that combined geographic team alignment, advanced sourcing technologies, and high-touch candidate engagement. By optimizing workflows and improving collaboration with Middle Mile stakeholders, the company enhanced hiring speed, quality, and compliance across all partner locations.

Key Highlights

● Strategic partnerships: Alignment with Middle Mile stakeholders ensured consistent communication and adoption of best practices.

● Technology-driven sourcing: Programmatic advertising, social media, and referral networks expanded reach and quality.

● Candidate experience: Simplified applications and personalized outreach improved engagement and offer acceptance.

● Operational efficiency: Coordination with transportation partners streamlined interviews and accelerated hiring.

Results at a Glance

● 148,762 candidates sourced

● 16,590 candidates screened

● 3,665 hires made

● 89% offer acceptance rate

● Hiring Manager/Client Satisfaction Score (CSAT): 9.1

“These results reinforce our commitment to delivering measurable value through innovation, strategic alignment, and technology,” said Marques Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hire Velocity. “In an industry where speed, compliance, and quality are essential, our ability to scale recruitment solutions while enhancing candidate and client experience has made a real impact.”

With this success, Hire Velocity continues to set the standard for RPO excellence in the logistics and transportation sector, helping organizations build sustainable workforce strategies amid evolving labor market challenges.

To help other industry leaders navigate these workforce challenges, Hire Velocity has released its Transportation Workforce Solutions eBook, a comprehensive resource featuring data-driven insights and strategies for addressing CDL shortages, improving retention, and building long-term recruiting resilience.



About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and are trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service.



