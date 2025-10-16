Hire Velocity Engages Middle Mile Carriers at RelayCon 2025, Showcasing CDL-A Workforce Solutions

Hire Velocity Logo

Hire Velocity Showcases CDL-A Recruiting Solutions at at RelayCon 2025

The Hire Velocity team is focused on delivering CDL-A recruiting and workforce solutions that help carriers build strong, compliant, and reliable teams to support Amazon’s network.” — Marques Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Velocity, a national leader in recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and talent advisory services, joined transportation and logistics professionals at Amazon RelayCon 2025, held September 24 to 25 in Las Vegas, NV. As part of the event’s Yard Expo, Hire Velocity highlighted its scalable workforce solutions designed for Middle Mile carriers, including CDL-A driver recruiting, fleet scaling, compliance, and retention strategies.

At The Yard, RelayCon’s interactive expo floor, Hire Velocity connected with Relay carriers from across the U.S. to discuss the latest innovations in driver recruitment and logistics workforce planning. Surrounded by vendors showcasing advancements in transportation technology, fleet optimization, and safety compliance, Hire Velocity’s booth drew attention with expert insights into workforce trends and strategies for supporting Amazon Relay carrier growth.

“RelayCon gave us a unique opportunity to engage directly with Middle Mile carriers navigating the complexities of driver demand, compliance, and operational scale,” said Marques Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hire Velocity. “Our team is focused on delivering CDL-A recruiting and workforce solutions that help carriers build strong, compliant, and reliable teams to support Amazon’s network.”

Hire Velocity supports Relay carriers nationwide through scalable recruiting for CDL-A drivers, dispatchers, fleet managers, and logistics support staff. With over 20 years of experience in transportation, logistics, and supply chain recruiting, the company provides tailored solutions that grow with business needs while maintaining performance and retention goals.

In addition to RelayCon, Hire Velocity extended its reach through participation in Ignite Live 2025, held September 29 to 30 in Las Vegas. While Ignite Live primarily focused on Amazon Delivery Service Partners (DSPs), the event provided additional exposure for Hire Velocity’s delivery and logistics workforce solutions. The company distributed informational materials to DSP attendees, reinforcing its broader commitment to supporting Amazon's end-to-end delivery ecosystem.

Hire Velocity’s presence at RelayCon 2025 demonstrates its dedication to helping Amazon Relay carriers optimize workforce performance, ensure compliance, and scale operational growth through strategic CDL-A recruiting and Middle Mile workforce solutions.



###

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and are trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.