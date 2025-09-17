Hire Velocity Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2025 RPO Services PEAK Matrix® for North America

Hire Velocity Logo

Hire Velocity, a leading provider of RPO & search solutions, is named a Major Contender in the Everest Group 2025 RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment for North America.

We’re honored to be recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in the PEAK Matrix. This validates our unwavering commitment to helping clients build great teams & achieve optimal hiring results.” — Marques Smith

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Velocity, a leading provider of tailored recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and innovative workforce solutions, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group 2025 RPO Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment for North America.

Published on August 27, 2025, the annual PEAK Matrix® is a trusted industry benchmark produced by Everest Group, a global research firm renowned for evaluating professional services and outsourcing across a range of industries. The 2025 assessment gauged over 50 RPO providers, categorizing them into Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants, and Star Performers based on their market impact, vision, and capabilities.

North America remains one of the most competitive RPO markets, with a high concentration of global providers delivering strategic talent acquisition services to diverse organizations. Hire Velocity’s inclusion as a Major Contender reflects the company’s continued momentum, pioneering approach to recruitment outsourcing, and commitment to delivering results-driven solutions customized to clients’ evolving needs.

“We’re deeply honored to be recognized by Everest Group as a Major Contender in this year’s PEAK Matrix®,” said Marques Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hire Velocity. “This acknowledgment validates our unwavering commitment to helping businesses build great teams and achieve optimal hiring outcomes through personalized RPO strategies and technology-enabled solutions. It’s a proud moment for our team and our clients who trust us as their talent partner.”

###

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and are trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent Advisory solutions. The company helps organizations accelerate their recruitment processes, improve candidate quality, and drive business growth through its innovative and comprehensive suite of services. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service. Learn more at www.hirevelocity.com



About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, products, and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.