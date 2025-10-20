Northpark Celebrates Halloween with Annual Mall-O-Ween Event October 25

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northpark invites all families and Halloween enthusiasts to their annual Mall-O-Ween celebration on Saturday, October 25 in Ridgeland. Guests are invited to stop by the center from 12-2 p.m. for trick-or-treating, food, fun and prizes from Northpark and select retailers. Details on participating retailers and exclusive Mall-O-Ween deals can be found in the Center Court.

Families are invited to wear their best costumes and trick-or-treat from store to store at select retailers throughout Northpark. Guests can expect a family-friendly atmosphere throughout the center.

“We can’t wait to kick off Halloween with an afternoon of trick-or-treating and festive fun,” said Erin Falbo, Pacific Retail Capital Partners vice president of marketing. “Mall-O-Ween is a favorite among our retailers, and our Northpark family loves coming together to provide this exciting event for our wonderful community.”

Families can also enjoy a DJ playing festive music. Additionally, shoppers who spend at least $50 can stop by Center Court to spin and win gift cards from their favorite retailers.

This event is the first in an exciting series of holiday events coming to Northpark this fall. To learn more about Northpark, retailers, and upcoming events, please visit www.visitnorthpark.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn (@shopnorthparkms).

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by https://visitnorthpark.com/ or follow social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ShopNorthparkMS/ Instagram: @ShopNorthparkMS

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation’s premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA’s and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail.com

