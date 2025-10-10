Highland Village Welcomes First Mississippi Rowan Location

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highland Village is thrilled to announce the opening of the national ear-piercing and hypoallergenic earring brand, Rowan, at their first Mississippi location in Jackson. The new storefront introduces their high-quality products and renowned safe ear-piercing experiences to the young and young-at-heart in the Jackson Metro area.

“We are excited to finally see our guests experience the exceptional service and retail offerings at Rowan,” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director of Asset Strategy & Experience. “As a mom-founded and women-led brand dedicated to safety and celebration, Rowan is a perfect addition to our collection of dynamic offerings at Highland Village.”

Rowan offers a variety of stylish hypoallergenic earrings, all made of premium metals such as 14k solid gold, gold vermeil, 14k gold over sterling silver and sterling silver. All ear piercings at Rowan are performed by licensed nurses and feature special aftercare solutions, ensuring customers can personalize their look without fear of irritation or infection. Whether customers are simply shopping for high-quality earrings or getting a new ear piercing, Rowan guarantees a lively, memorable and safe experience.

Rowan’s opening comes after multiple exciting announcements from Highland Village, who will also welcome floral design studio Evergreen by Gavin Snyder and restaurant concept La Presa later this fall. These new offerings, alongside familiar brands such as Whole Foods, Lululemon, and Free People, reinforce Highland Village’s reputation as the home of best-in-class retail and dining options in Mississippi.

For more information about Rowan’s opening and Highland Village property happenings, please follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About Rowan

Rowan is an ear piercing and hypoallergenic jewelry brand with studios across the US. Mom-founded and women-led, Rowan is built on the values of safety and celebration. Backed by a medical advisory board, all Rowan piercings are performed by licensed nurses to deliver the safest piercing experience for all ages. All of Rowan’s top-quality hypoallergenic jewelry is designed or curated in-house to ensure that every piercing stays healthy. At Rowan, every piercing is a milestone and every milestone can be celebrated with a piercing, or a new pair of hypoallergenic earrings.

About Highland Village

Highland Village is a charming Jackson, Mississippi staple that boasts a longstanding tradition of exclusive shopping, fine dining and plenty of southern hospitality. Add in beautiful architecture and inviting outdoor spaces, and it’s the perfect place to spend the day. From a morning coffee to a night on the town and every detail in between, it all happens at The Village. Highland Village is home to an assortment of locally owned boutiques, national brands exclusive to HV, one-of-a-kind restaurants and fitness studios, including Whole Foods Market, lululemon, Warby Parker, Kendra Scott, Buffalo Peak and Maison Weiss.

Highland Village, a community staple since 1961, is conveniently located in Jackson, Mississippi on I-55 North. For more information, visit www.highlandvillagejxn.com, and follow @highlandvillagejxn on Facebook and Instagram.

About WS Development

Massachusetts-based WS Development is a mixed-use developer with a singular mission: creating places people want to be. With an approach that values art, science, innovation and, above all else, people, WS strives to engage each community it serves with best-in-class experiences, designed with our customers, tenants and partners in mind. Established in 1990, WS is one of few vertically-integrated real estate companies that conceptualizes, owns, operates and leases more than 100 properties that range from cutting-edge urban spaces to lifestyle and community centers. With over 22 million square feet of existing space and an additional nine million square feet under development, it is one of the largest privately-owned development firms in the country. For more information, visit www.wsdevelopment.com, call 617.232.8900 or follow WS Development on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

