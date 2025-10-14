State Leaders to Discuss Education Attainment, Workforce Solutions at Inaugural Ascent to 55% Convening This Week

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Ascent to 55% Convening will bring together leaders from business, education, workforce, and state government to discuss education and workforce solutions on October 15-16 at the Jackson Convention Complex. This first-of-its-kind event is aimed at accelerating progress toward Mississippi's postsecondary attainment goal and strengthening Mississippi’s workforce.

“Progress happens when people come together to develop solutions,” said Jean Massey, Executive Director of Ascent to 55%. "A workforce with more postsecondary credentials benefits all Mississippians, and this Convening will help foster important discussions to make sure we’re ready for the future.”

The event’s two-day agenda will highlight perspectives from business, education, workforce, industry, and policy leaders, including:

- Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, State of Mississippi

- Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner, Mississippi Institute of Higher Learning

- Dr. Kim Hunter Reed, Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education

- Dr. Aaron Thompson, President, Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

- Dr. Stephen Moret, President and CEO, Strada Education Foundation

- Brian Robinson, President and CEO, Robinson Electric Co., Inc

- And more

Attendees will explore strategies to support skills development, strengthen employer-educator partnerships, and ensure more Mississippians are equipped for high-demand, high-wage jobs.

The Convening is part of the Ascent to 55% initiative - a joint effort between business and education groups to increase the percentage of working-age adults in Mississippi with a postsecondary degree or credential to 55% by 2030. Right now, less than half of adults in Mississippi hold a credential beyond high school.

“It’s critical for us to bring policy makers and business leaders together to talk about our state’s future,” said Jim McHale, President and CEO of the Woodward Hines Education Foundation. "Every worker in our state deserves a clear path to a good job, and we look forward to seeing the impact this event will have on breaking down barriers and paving a path forward for our workforce.”

To register for the Convening or learn more about the Ascent to 55% initiative, visit ascentto55percent.org/convening.

Click Here for Full Convening Details

