Get Ready 2 Bounce Expands Bounce House Rentals in Tulsa, OK to Meet Growing Demand for Safe and Fun Party Entertainment

Tulsa-based Get Ready 2 Bounce delivers high-quality, sanitized bounce house rentals in Tulsa for birthdays, schools, churches, and corporate events.

We’re proud to provide the safest, cleanest, and most fun bounce house rentals in Tulsa, helping families and organizations create unforgettable events.” — Jason Jones - CEO Get Ready 2 Bounce

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Ready 2 Bounce, a trusted name in event and party rentals, has announced the expansion of its bounce house rentals in Tulsa, OK, providing an even greater selection of inflatable entertainment for families, schools, churches, and businesses throughout the area. As Tulsa continues to experience a surge in demand for safe, outdoor-friendly party options, Get Ready 2 Bounce is investing in new inventory, streamlined delivery services, and an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Founded by Jason Jones, Get Ready 2 Bounce has become a go-to provider for inflatable rentals across the Tulsa metro area. Known for its large inventory, on-time delivery, and strict cleaning protocols, the company offers bounce houses and inflatable attractions for events of all sizes, from backyard birthday parties to large-scale school carnivals and community festivals.

Bounce houses have long been a favorite for children’s parties and youth-centered events, but in recent years, the category has expanded significantly. Today, Get Ready 2 Bounce serves a wide variety of customers including parent groups, event planners, nonprofit organizations, schools, churches, and corporations looking for family-friendly entertainment options. The company’s extensive inventory includes traditional bounce houses, combination bounce-and-slide units, obstacle courses, inflatable games, water slides, and interactive attractions designed for both fun and safety.

“Families and organizations in Tulsa want more than just a bounce house—they want an experience that’s clean, reliable, and handled by professionals,” said Jason Jones, owner of Get Ready 2 Bounce. “We’ve expanded our services and equipment to meet that demand while keeping safety, customer service, and fun at the center of what we do.”

Each inflatable unit is thoroughly cleaned, inspected, and sanitized before and after every use. Safety is a top priority, with staff trained in proper installation, secure anchoring, and risk prevention. Get Ready 2 Bounce is fully licensed and insured, and all inflatables meet or exceed industry safety standards.

In addition to offering a broad selection of bounce houses, the company provides a full-service rental experience. Clients benefit from convenient online booking through the company’s website, prompt delivery, professional setup, and reliable pickup after the event. This end-to-end service allows hosts to focus on their event while the Get Ready 2 Bounce team handles the logistics.

Whether planning a birthday party in Midtown, a church gathering in South Tulsa, a school event in Broken Arrow, or a corporate picnic in Owasso, Get Ready 2 Bounce provides scalable solutions to match the scope and style of each event. From vibrant princess castles and superhero-themed bounce houses to giant inflatable obstacle courses, the company’s growing catalog makes it easy for customers to find the perfect attraction for their guest list and venue.

Seasonal events are also a major focus for the company. During summer months, water slide rentals and wet combo bounce houses are in high demand, offering families a fun and safe way to beat the Oklahoma heat. In fall and spring, schools and churches frequently reserve dry inflatables, obstacle courses, and interactive games for field days, fundraisers, and community festivals. The company is also well-equipped for winter indoor events with compact inflatable units suitable for gymnasiums and large indoor venues.

Get Ready 2 Bounce’s local roots and hands-on approach set it apart in the competitive party rental market. Unlike national chains, the company is family-owned and operated, with a deep understanding of the Tulsa community’s unique needs and preferences. Jason Jones and his team maintain a direct line of communication with customers, offering personalized recommendations, site-specific advice, and flexibility to adapt to changes in plans or weather.

“Being based in Tulsa means we’re not just serving customers—we’re serving our neighbors,” said Jones. “We take a lot of pride in making birthdays, school events, and celebrations more exciting for families across the city.”

As Get Ready 2 Bounce continues to grow, it remains focused on three key pillars: safety, service, and selection. The company’s efforts to maintain clean, modern rental equipment and provide hassle-free experiences have resulted in a high volume of repeat customers and word-of-mouth referrals. With expansion plans underway for new inflatables and service routes, Get Ready 2 Bounce is well-positioned to remain a leader in bounce house rentals in Tulsa, OK.

The company is now accepting bookings for fall and winter 2025 events and encourages early reservations for holidays and weekends, which typically fill quickly. Customers can browse available inflatables, check real-time availability, and book online at https://getready2bounce.com.

