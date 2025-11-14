Family First Events & Rentals Expands Premier Bounce House Rentals In Cape Coral

Best Event Rentals In Fort Myers, FL - Family First Events & Rentals Bounce House Rentals In Cape Coral - Family First Bounce House Rentals In Cape Coral - Family First Bounce House Rentals In Cape Coral - Family First

Cape Coral-based party rental company enhances local celebrations with top-quality bounce houses and family-focused event services.

We’re here to make party planning easy, safe, and unforgettable for every family we serve.” — J.C. Poroj, CEO of Family First Events & Rentals

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family First Events & Rentals, a locally owned and operated event rental company, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its bounce house rentals in Cape Coral. This growing service area reinforces the company’s commitment to making high-quality, safe, and fun inflatable rentals more accessible to families, schools, churches, and local organizations across Southwest Florida.

Founded by Cape Coral resident JC Poroj, Family First Events & Rentals was established with a mission to bring families together through reliable and affordable party rental services. Today, the company is recognized as a leading provider of bounce houses, water slides, and complete event rental solutions that prioritize safety, cleanliness, and customer satisfaction.

With the increasing demand for bounce house rentals in Cape Coral, the company has invested in expanding its inventory to include a wide variety of inflatable attractions. These range from classic bounce houses to themed combo units with built-in slides, basketball hoops, and interactive elements designed for kids of all ages. Each unit is fully insured, inspected, and cleaned thoroughly before and after every use. This rigorous attention to safety ensures a secure and enjoyable environment for every event.

JC Poroj, owner of Family First Events & Rentals, stated, “Bounce house rentals in Cape Coral are more than just a service for us—they're part of how we bring communities together. We prioritize safety, cleanliness, and on-time delivery to ensure every event is stress-free and fun-filled.”

In addition to bounce houses, Family First Events & Rentals offers water slides for Florida’s warm climate, tent and table setups for shaded comfort, and fun food machines like popcorn and cotton candy to round out any celebration. The company also provides obstacle courses, dunk tanks, and yard games for school festivals, church functions, and community block parties. Every rental includes delivery, setup, and takedown, making it easier for hosts to focus on their guests and enjoy their event.

Booking is simple and convenient through the company’s official website where customers can view availability, pricing, and detailed descriptions of each product. The company maintains a transparent pricing model with no hidden fees, which has earned the trust of both new and returning customers throughout the Cape Coral area.

Family First Events & Rentals serves not only Cape Coral but also Fort Myers, Lehigh Acres, North Fort Myers, and Estero. The team is known for its reliability and punctuality, especially during peak seasons such as spring festivals, summer break, and year-end holiday events. The company encourages early reservations for the upcoming winter and holiday season, as demand for bounce house rentals and party equipment typically increases during this time.

As a family-owned business, Family First Events & Rentals maintains strong ties to the community. The company regularly supports schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations through donations, event sponsorships, and volunteer participation. This local engagement reflects its values of service, integrity, and commitment to putting families first.

With Florida’s cooler months providing the perfect backdrop for outdoor events, Family First Events & Rentals is well-positioned to meet the seasonal demand for bounce house rentals and event services in Cape Coral. Customers are encouraged to book early to reserve their preferred inflatable options and secure event dates.

For more information or to book a bounce house rental in Cape Coral, visit https://familyfirsteventsandrentals.com

or contact the company through the information listed below.

