Bounce Above Event Rentals Brings High-Quality Party Services to Madison, MS

Locally owned company offers safe, reliable inflatables and event rentals for families, schools, churches, and businesses in the Madison area.

We’re here to help families and communities create unforgettable memories — one event at a time.” — Bryan Rosenaur - CEO Bounce Above Event Rentals

MADISON, MS, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bounce Above Event Rentals, a locally owned and operated party rental company, is proud to announce the expansion of its premium event rental services in Madison, Mississippi. Founded and led by Bryan Rosenaur, Bounce Above is focused on delivering high-quality, safe, and reliable rental equipment for families, schools, churches, and businesses throughout Central Mississippi. With a strong reputation already established in nearby communities, the company now aims to become the top choice for event rentals in Madison and surrounding areas.

The city of Madison is known for its family-oriented neighborhoods, excellent schools, and vibrant community life. As demand grows for dependable and professional event rental services, Bounce Above is stepping in to offer a seamless experience from start to finish. With a comprehensive selection of inflatables, games, tents, tables, and chairs, the company is equipped to handle events of all sizes, from backyard birthday parties to large-scale school and corporate functions.

Owner Bryan Rosenaur, a lifelong Mississippi resident, founded Bounce Above Event Rentals with the goal of creating a company that not only delivers fun but also prioritizes safety, customer satisfaction, and community values. His hands-on approach ensures that each client receives personalized service and equipment that is clean, well-maintained, and delivered on time.

Bounce Above's inventory includes a wide variety of inflatables such as bounce houses, combo units, water slides, dry slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games that are designed to entertain children of all ages. These items are especially popular for school field days, church festivals, birthday parties, and summer camps. For event planners organizing larger functions, the company also offers tents, tables, chairs, and concessions to provide a complete rental solution.

What sets Bounce Above apart is its commitment to safety and professionalism. All equipment is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after each use to ensure it meets the highest health and safety standards. The company is fully licensed and insured, and its staff is trained to set up and secure every piece of equipment properly, reducing risk and giving hosts and planners peace of mind.

With Madison’s growing population and increasing demand for family-friendly entertainment options, Bounce Above aims to be more than just a rental provider—it aspires to be a dependable community partner. The company has already begun forming relationships with local schools, churches, and nonprofit organizations to support events that bring people together. Special pricing and sponsorship opportunities are available for fundraisers, school carnivals, and other community gatherings.

In addition to its extensive catalog of rental options, Bounce Above makes the booking process convenient through its fully online reservation system. Customers can visit the company’s website to view available equipment, check real-time availability, and reserve items directly. The website features detailed product descriptions, transparent pricing, and frequently asked questions to help customers make informed decisions quickly and easily.

Rosenaur’s vision for Bounce Above is rooted in reliability, consistency, and community. His team is trained to provide top-tier service, and they take pride in exceeding client expectations. From the initial booking to equipment pickup, the focus remains on delivering a smooth and stress-free experience.

As Madison continues to attract new residents and host a variety of local events, the presence of a dependable, locally-owned rental company becomes increasingly important. Bounce Above is not a franchise—it’s a community business built on local values, designed to support local families and organizations. That local approach translates to better service, faster response times, and a stronger commitment to the satisfaction of every client.

Looking forward, Rosenaur has plans to further grow Bounce Above’s reach and inventory to serve additional communities throughout Central Mississippi. Expansion of rental equipment offerings, new event packages, and potential partnerships with venues and municipalities are all on the horizon. The ultimate goal is to make Bounce Above the first name people think of when planning a celebration in the area.

In a region where family, fun, and togetherness are highly valued, Bounce Above Event Rentals is a welcome addition to the Madison event planning scene. With a focus on delivering clean, safe, and affordable entertainment options for events big and small, the company is positioned to become a trusted partner for years to come.

Customers interested in booking or learning more about the available rental items can visit https://bounceabovems.com

or call (601) 228-3190. The company is active on social media, where followers can find the latest announcements, seasonal promotions, and behind-the-scenes looks at local events.

