NEBRASKA, October 17 - Building a ‘Charlie Kirk’ Legacy

By Governor Jim Pillen

October 17, 2025

This country is the greatest in the history of the world – free, strong, resilient, a land of unending opportunity. The American people are blessed beyond measure, but the brazen, public assassination of Charlie Kirk just over a month ago knocked all of us back onto our heels.

Political violence — no matter the situation — has no place in America. It is a senseless attack on the people of this extraordinary nation. This man didn’t deserve his death – and it came too early, leaving unfinished work. But it’s up to us to carry on. Charlie Kirk’s legacy is just beginning.

In the week following his assassination, I joined hundreds of Nebraskans — students, families, mourners — at a vigil on UNL’s campus to honor Charlie after his tragic death. It was a moving evening. Together the crowd reflected on the life and impact of a young husband and father taken from this world so soon.

While the tears were about Charlie, it wasn’t just about a man. They were about what Charlie believed in. The handful of occasions that I got to spend time with Charlie, I learned he was about faith, family, and bettering our country. Charlie’s ‘why’ was to stand up and speak what he believed.

That night outside the union, as the darkness surrounded us – just as it can in this world – the candle wicks started to ignite, and we could see light.

In the light, you could see tears and unimaginable pain.

In the light, you could see the faces of young people yearning for truth.

In the light, you could see hope.

In the light, you could see the future of Nebraska.

Here’s what I want us all to take away: We have some extraordinary young people in this country, who are being built up into leaders — and Charlie was one of them. But there’s only one Charlie. As he challenged all of us, we can each be our own best versions of ourselves. Every single person reading this can make an impact on our communities.

What we can’t do is move on with our lives and let that light be put out. We need to stand up for freedom. We need to stand up for each other. We need to stand up for debate. We need to stand up for families. We need to stand up for truth. We need to stand up for our faith.

Since Charlie’s death, our prayers have been with the Kirk family — his wife Erika and their two young kids. During his memorial service at an overflowing NFL stadium in the Phoenix area, Erika shared something remarkable. In the midst of raw pain and deep despair, Erika announced that she has chosen to forgive the young man that shot Charlie. Why? Because, as she put it: “It’s what Christ did. And it’s what Charlie would do.”

What an amazing example. She continued, closing her husband’s service with these truths: “Choose prayer. Choose courage. Choose beauty. Choose adventure. Choose family. Choose a life of faith. Most importantly: Choose Christ.”

What great compassion. What great truth. What a great legacy there is for us to build together – for Charlie.