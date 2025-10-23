NEBRASKA, October 23 - CONTACT:

President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for August 8-10 Storms

LINCOLN, NE – Following a phone call with Governor Pillen, President Donald J. Trump approved the distribution of $15 million in funding to support recovery efforts from a summer storm system that resulted in extremely strong winds and flash flooding. The Aug. 8-10 event caused extensive damage to schools and public facilities. Public power infrastructure took the hardest hit.

“This was a highly impactful storm and I appreciate the action by President Trump and his administration to ensure that recovery efforts move forward in areas that were greatly affected,” said Governor Jim Pillen.

The declaration applies to 12 counties: Burt, Douglas, Fillmore, Lancaster, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Washington, and Webster.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is working with local emergency managers and public entities now eligible for assistance under this declaration.