Governor Pillen Appoints Decker as County Court Judge in the Third Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Ryan N. Decker as county court judge in the Third Judicial District. That district consists of Lancaster County.

Decker has been a deputy attorney in Lancaster County since 2018 and has been the prosecutor for the Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court and the Adult Drug Court. He also handles felony traffic cases. Prior to that, Decker was an assistant county attorney in Black Hawk County, Iowa.

Decker received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Ambrose University in Iowa. He earned his juris doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Laurie J. Yardley.