NEBRASKA, October 23 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen to Lead Trade Mission to Israel

LINCOLN, NE – Next week, Governor Jim Pillen will lead a trade mission to Israel. The state delegation includes representatives from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development; Jewish Federation of Omaha; and Nebraska’s agricultural equipment manufacturing, food manufacturing, and professional service industries. The mission will take place from October 27-30.

In Israel, state leaders will promote Nebraska-made kosher beef, encourage agricultural technology (ag tech) partnerships, and develop relationships with civil associations. During the mission, Gov. Pillen will hold high-level diplomatic meetings and discuss the critical role played by U.S. defense technologies to secure Israel from attack. The delegation will also have an opportunity to see humanitarian work in Israel being supported by organizations in Nebraska.

Nebraska accounts for more than 99% of all U.S. beef exports to Israel. In 2024, Nebraska exported $13.5 million of beef products to Israel. The state’s beef sales to Israel are increasing. From January through July of 2025, Nebraska beef exports to Israel are 27% higher than they were during the same period last year.

In recent years, agricultural manufacturers in Nebraska have worked closely with Israeli ag tech companies. Lindsay Corporation collaborated with Taranis, which develops crop management software, to create its Smart Pivot. Taranis has since moved its headquarters from Tel Aviv to the U.S., but maintains its office in Israel. Reinke has partnered with CropX Technologies (based in Netanya, Israel) to create a pivot-mounted sensor to monitor crop water use. In 2021, Valmont acquired Prospera Technologies, an Israel-based AI company specializing in applying machine learning to agriculture.

Nebraska’s reputation for ag innovation has attracted investment from Israeli ag tech startup Greeneye Technology. The company uses Artificial Intelligence for precision weed and pest control. Working with Nebraska farmers, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agricultural Research Division conducted field trials to demonstrate the benefits of Greeneye’s precision spraying system. The company is now partnering with Boeck Seed Services—based in Exeter, Nebraska—to serve corn and soybean growers throughout the Midwest.

Along with economic ties, Nebraska enjoys strong cultural and academic connections to Israel. The state’s Jewish community facilitates cultural exchange with Israel through educational and travel experiences. Additionally, multiple Nebraska universities have established academic programs or professorships dedicated to the study of Jewish society and culture. These include the Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies at the University of Nebraska Omaha, the Harris Center for Judaic Studies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and the Klutznick Chair in Jewish Civilization at Creighton University. Together, these entities host an annual symposium on Jewish civilization.