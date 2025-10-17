NEBRASKA, October 17 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Dayne Urbanovsky, NDCS, (402) 479-5799

Nebraska Publishes Contract with ICE to use Work Ethic Camp as ICE Detention Facility

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the state has published a contract with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to utilize the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook as a federal detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It’s anticipated that the center, known as the Cornhusker Clink, managed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), will be prepared to accept detainees prior to Nov. 1, at a base monthly payment of $2.4 million.

“I’m very grateful to President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for their strong leadership in securing our nation’s southern border and addressing illegal immigration through initiatives like this,” said Gov. Pillen.

The Governor also extended his appreciation to Director Jeffreys and the NDCS team for coordinating with DHS and ICE throughout preparations of the facility.

On Aug. 19 at a news conference in McCook, Gov. Pillen announced the state’s intent to support DHS and Nebraska-based ICE officials in enforcing immigration laws. That included conversion of the WEC to a detention facility within 45 to 60 days. During this timeframe, NDCS has been making modifications at the facility to accommodate the arrival of initial detainees. Last week, all remaining inmates were transferred to other facilities.

Use of WEC as a federal detention facility will result in cost savings to Nebraskans. The current cost to state taxpayers to operate WEC is $10.2 million. As a federal detention center, compensation to NDCS, based on the expected use of the facility and costs associated with providing services to ICE, will be $2,456,138.64 per month. The arrangement with ICE will net the state around $14.25 million annually, taking into consideration costs associated with an increased population and staff. The current contract period will expire Sept. 29, 2027.