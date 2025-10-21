Joel Kansanback Tackles Dealership Culture and Profitability in New Book, The Future of Automotive Finance and Insurance
The Future of Automotive Finance and Insurance: How to Build World-Class Culture and Transform Your Dealership for Tomorrow's Market by Joel Kansanback, released by Advantage Books, is now available.
In his new book, industry veteran Joel Kansanback provides a road map for dealerships to thrive by building a world-class culture.
In an industry where high employee turnover is common and customer satisfaction is paramount, Kansanback reveals how a world-class culture is the key to maximizing profits and creating an environment where both customers and employees thrive. The book challenges outdated, transaction-focused business models and provides actionable strategies for adapting to modern demands for transparency, efficiency, and digital integration. It offers a proven approach to transforming dealerships into consultative environments that foster lifelong customer relationships.
“For too long, many dealerships have operated with a mindset that alienates customers and burns out employees,” Kansanback stated. “I wrote this book to provide a clear, pragmatic playbook for building a sustainable business. By focusing on a positive culture, effective training, and compliant processes, dealerships can overcome the biggest challenges of the next decade and reach even higher levels of success and profitability.”
The Future of Automotive Finance and Insurance combines insights from top-performing dealerships with concrete strategies for creating a positive culture, reducing turnover, implementing a forty-five-minute in-store process, and building a compliant, high-performing F&I department.
About Joel Kansanback
Joel Kansanback is a recognized leader in automotive finance and insurance (F&I) with more than thirty years of industry experience. He is the founder of Automotive Development Group (ADG), one of the nation’s largest F&I agencies, and the creator of the patented Proactive Selling System. A frequent speaker at industry events, Kansanback is passionate about talent acquisition, team building, and creating winning dealership cultures that drive profitability, compliance, and customer satisfaction.
About Advantage Books
Advantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage Media. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.
