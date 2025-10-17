Vermont Drug Task Force / Possession of cocaine

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

STATION: HQ, Vermont Drug Task Force

DATE/TIME: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

LOCATION: Rutland, Vermont

ACCUSED: Logan Irwin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Possession of cocaine

ACCUSED: Joel Wildman

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Possession of cocaine

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, the Vermont State Police arrested Logan Irwin and Joel Wildman in Rutland City on state charges of possession of cocaine.

The arrests of Irwin and Wildman occurred in addition to the arrests on federal charges of Raymond Regimbald and Mark Brown following the execution of a federal search warrant at 211 Dorr Dr. in Rutland. This operation involved members of the Vermont Drug Task Force; the Vermont State Police’s Tactical Services Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Bomb Squad, and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Program; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the FBI; the Vermont National Guard Counterdrug Program; the Rutland City Police Department; and the Rutland Town Police Department.

The execution of the search warrants stemmed from a six-month investigation into the distribution of controlled substances. The investigation was conducted by detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force, the DEA, and FBI.

The search of 211 Dorr Dr. yielded about 72 grams of cocaine base, 33 grams of cocaine, and 30 bags of fentanyl.

Irwin and Wildman were processed at the Rutland State Police Barracks. Irwin and Wildman are due for arraignment at 10 a.m. Dec. 8, 2025, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland to answer a charge of possession of cocaine.

In addition to law enforcement action, the Vermont State Police Victim Services Unit, Vermont State Police Embedded Mental Health Worker, and Turning Point were on scene providing mental health, substance abuse, and support services to all subjects encountered.

Irwin and Wildman are being prosecuted by the Rutland County State’s Attorney's Office. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -