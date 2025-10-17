Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,790 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5005594

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                        

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025   0820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Coventry

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Felony Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: Pike Industries

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/13/2025, at approximately 0820 hours, Vermont State Police was made aware of a heavy duty equipment loader that was vandalized at the Pike Industries plant off VT RT 14 in Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed between 10/10/2025 and 10/13/2025, a subject(s) used the loader without permission and also caused a felony amount of damage to the Volvo loader. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief - Request for information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more