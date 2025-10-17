Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief - Request for information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5005594
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025 0820 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Coventry
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Felony Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Pike Industries
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/13/2025, at approximately 0820 hours, Vermont State Police was made aware of a heavy duty equipment loader that was vandalized at the Pike Industries plant off VT RT 14 in Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed between 10/10/2025 and 10/13/2025, a subject(s) used the loader without permission and also caused a felony amount of damage to the Volvo loader. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
