Derby Barracks / Unlawful Trespass, Unlawful Mischief - Request for information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5005594

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/13/2025 0820 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Coventry

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Felony Unlawful Mischief

VICTIM: Pike Industries

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/13/2025, at approximately 0820 hours, Vermont State Police was made aware of a heavy duty equipment loader that was vandalized at the Pike Industries plant off VT RT 14 in Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed between 10/10/2025 and 10/13/2025, a subject(s) used the loader without permission and also caused a felony amount of damage to the Volvo loader. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov, or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.