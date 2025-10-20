Schneider Industries to Auction Surplus Assets of Major Plant Based Meat Facility

Schneider Industries Logo (Lot 138) Handtmann Filler with Lift (Lot 128) GEA Cutmaster Kutter Slicer (Lot 127A) Syspal (Broseley Shropshire) Mixing Blender (Lot 227) WeighPack 360 Degree Multihead Weigher Scale

Plant Based Meat Production Facility in Delta, BC Closed and Scheduled for Auction Oct. 29th.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schneider Industries has been hired to conduct an online auction of a shuttered Major Plant Based Meat Production Facility in Delta, BC. The auction is currently live and scheduled to end on Oct. 29th at 10 AM Central. With over 600 lots , the auction is a complete liquidation all assets in the facility. Featured items include:• GEA Kutter Cutmaster Slicers• WeighPack 360 Degree Multihead Weigher Scales• Syspal (Broseley Shropshire) Mixing Blenders• Handtmann Fillers with Lifts• Formax Slicers• GEA Crumb Coater Machines• CFS Electric Fryer• GEA Multiformer Machine• Multivac Vacuum Sealing Packers• Stainless Steel Mixer Kettles• Poly Clip System Clippers• Promarks Tumbler• Townsend (Franko Matic) Frank Linkers• Planet Product Corp Wiener Packaging Line• FMA (Food Machine Automatic) Spiral Conveyors• Sesotec Metal Detectors• Loma Checkweighers• And More!!Schneider Industries has been helping corporations manage surplus assets and liquidate inventory for over 30 years. Companies like Emerson Electric, The Ferrero Group, The Boeing Company, and Hain Celestial depend on Schneider Industries to liquidate factory equipment, reduce their unused commercial & industrial inventory, and turn real estate properties into liquid assets.Schneider Industries provides acquisition and disposition services for all sectors of the manufacturing and processing industries from Hi-Tech to agriculture. No project is out of the realm for Schneider Industries’ vast industry knowledge.Schneider Industries was founded in 1993 by Bruce Schneider with the goal of assisting corporations in managing their surplus assets, including equipment and real estate. Schneider specializes in maximizing the value of corporations’ surplus and idle equipment by creating individual strategic plans to reach end users thus maximizing value, all the while providing these services in a controlled, secure, and safe environment. Schneider Industries provides a complete program of turnkey services including restoration, construction and demolition services, and warehouse and asset management.Over the years, Schneider Industries has grown to become one of the most recognized companies in its industry. Their personnel and work ethics combine experience, integrity, transparency, professionalism, creativity, and commitment. These features have helped to make SI the number one choice to manage surplus assets for over a thousand companies such as General Mills, Anheuser-Busch, Kraft Foods, Grupo Herdez, and Emerson Electric, to name a few.What can Schneider do for you? Reach out today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.