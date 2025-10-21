ESALON EXPERTS REVEAL THE TOP 5 MINOXIDIL MISTAKES TO AVOID FOR BETTER HAIR GROWTH RESULTS

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minoxidil has become one of the most trusted solutions for hair regrowth, but even the most effective treatments can fall short when used incorrectly. eSalon , the award-winning leader in personalized hair color and care, is shedding light on the five most common mistakes users make when applying Minoxidil—and how to get the best results possible.“Minoxidil can be a powerful tool for hair regrowth when used consistently and correctly,” shares Emily Manatan, licensed stylist and Senior Product Development Manager at eSalon. “Small adjustments—like allowing it to dry before bed or applying it to a clean, dry scalp—can make all the difference in achieving noticeable, long-term results.”So what are the top five Minoxidil mistakes to avoid? Here’s a sneak peek of eSalon’s expert advice:-Giving Up Too Soon: Hair growth takes time. With twice-daily application of eSalon’s 2% Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment , users typically begin to see results within three to six months. They recommend taking before-and-after photos to help track progress and stay motivated as changes become visible.-Going to Sleep Before It Dries: Applying Minoxidil right before bed can reduce absorption if it hasn’t fully dried. The product may transfer to your pillow instead of soaking into the scalp. Experts advise allowing the treatment to dry completely before lying down for best results.-Applying to Wet Hair or Scalp: Always start with a clean, dry scalp. Applying Minoxidil to wet hair can dilute the formula and weaken its effectiveness. Allow the product to dry before layering on any other styling or care products.-Stopping When Shedding Starts: A temporary shedding phase can occur as older hairs make way for new growth—an expected and healthy part of the process. Initial shedding often means the Minoxidil is working. Experts advise to keep going and stay consistent with your routine.-Skipping Days: Consistency is everything. Missing applications—or pausing use altogether—can stall results. Inconsistent use equals inconsistent outcomes.To learn more about each of these Minoxidil missteps, check out eSalon’s latest blog: Top 5 Most Common Minoxidil Mistakes & How to Avoid Them . And for more inspiration, be sure to follow @eSalon on social media.###About eSalonLed by a team of licensed stylists, eSalon has everything you need to upgrade your at-home salon—including award-winning hair color, custom hair care, custom hair growth products, and salon-grade essentials. Every order is hand-packed in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped globally to date.Press Contact:pr@esalon.com

