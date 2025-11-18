ESALON ANNOUNCES 2026 HAIR COLORSCOPE HIGHLIGHTING TOP HAIR COLORS FOR EVERY ZODIAC SIGN

eSalon Unveils Each Zodiac’s Celestial Hair Color Match and the Meaning Behind Its 2026 Horoscope

EL SEGUNDO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSalon , the first and only truly custom home hair color brand, has unveiled its 2026 Hair Colorscope with Certified Professional Astrologer and eSalon resident Color Astrologer Tamerri Ater . Unlock the power of the stars by aligning each sign’s cosmic energies with highly coveted hair colors for an unforgettable year ahead.“2026 marks the beginning of a brand-new nine-year cycle, symbolizing rebirth, individuality, and bold self-expression,” said Tamerri. “After the emotional release and completion of 2025’s 9 universal year, we’re ready to start fresh, take creative risks, and move forward with confidence! This year is all about new beginnings: new chapters, new looks, and a renewed sense of identity that radiates from the inside out.”eSalon’s Lead Colorist, Crystella Lopez, and Color Astrologer Tamerri worked together to unveil 2026’s astrological predictions, paired with hair colors to boost confidence and encourage growth in the year ahead. Each Zodiac sign is matched with three trending shades, thoughtfully selected to align with individual spiritual and emotional journeys.“This year is all about embracing your unique vibe with hair color that reflects exactly who you are,” said Crystella. “Whatever your sign, there’s no better way to kick off the year than with a custom shade made just for you.”From advancing professional aspirations to deepening relationships and embracing new opportunities, this year is about making transformative moves—beginning with a hair color that truly reflects each person’s authentic self.ARIES: Copper Blonde, Berry Brunette, Mahogany BrunetteTAURUS: Lived-In Blonde, Brown Sugar, Ash BlondeGEMINI: Strawberry Blonde, Cool Bronde, Subtle CinnamonCANCER: Honeysuckle Blonde, Light Auburn, Espresso MartiniLEO: Red Hot Auburn, Honeyed Brunette, Smoked ToffeeVIRGO: Brushed Blonde, Golden Mahogany, Glossy BrunetteLIBRA: Scandi Blonde, Natural Copper, Reddish BrownSCORPIO: Burgundy Brunette, Chocolate Covered Strawberry, Dark Mocha BrownSAGITTARIUS: Antique Blonde, Ginger Spice Red, Natural BrownCAPRICORN: Apricot Blonde, Wine Soaked Brunette, Dark Chocolate MousseAQUARIUS: Beachy Blonde, True Copper, Roasted CherryPISCES: Quiet Luxury Blonde, Cherry Cola Red, Soft OnyxTo get deeper insights into each prediction and hair color, read the full Colorscope on eSalon.com. And for more hair inspiration, tips, and guidance, follow @eSalon on social media.###About eSalonLed by a team of licensed stylists, eSalon has everything you need to upgrade your at-home salon—including award-winning hair color, custom hair care, custom hair growth products, and salon-grade essentials. Every order is hand-packed in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped globally to date.Press Contact:pr@esalon.com

