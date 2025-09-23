ESALON ANNOUNCES THE TOP 5 TRENDING INGREDIENTS IN HAIR GROWTH

Discover the Ingredients Driving Innovation in the Fast-Growing Hair Growth Market.

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of Americans experience some form of hair loss each year, making hair growth one of the most closely followed segments of the beauty and wellness industry. With new products entering the market regularly, consumers are seeing a wider range of ingredients positioned to support hair density, strength, and scalp health."Hair health has become a top priority for many of our clients, and we’re seeing a surge of interest in ingredients that not only address hair thinning but also promote long-term scalp wellness," said Joseph Robinson, Licensed Hair Care Professional and Senior Product Development Manager at eSalon. "Hair care is going beyond just improving the look of your strands and really getting to the root of healthy hair."From FDA-approved Minoxidil to emerging plant-based complexes such as Procapil™ and Redensyl™, let’s take a sneak peek at their top picks for the top 5 trending ingredients in hair growth.Minoxidil: As one of the few FDA-approved ingredients for treating hair loss, Minoxidil is an attractive option for anyone dealing with hair thinning—and no prescription is required! An easy way to add this trending ingredient to your daily routine is with eSalon’s 2% Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment Procapil™: Found in eSalon’s Densifying Scalp Serum , Procapil™ is a powerful plant-based complex that is relatively new to the hair growth scene, but has nonetheless garnered some major buzz. It combines a trio of botanicals that are designed to work together to block DHT while improving scalp circulation and reinforcing follicle structure.Redensyl™: Another trending hair growth ingredient found in eSalon’s Densifying Scalp Serum is Redensyl™—a high-tech ingredient designed to target follicle stem cells. Its unique blend of plant extracts and patented molecules encourages "sleeping" follicles to wake up and start producing again.Biotin: Also known as Vitamin B7, Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin that plays a vital role in supporting overall hair wellness. When your body has enough Biotin, it may better produce strong, resilient strands that are less prone to breakage and shedding.Milk Thistle Extract: Rich in antioxidants, Milk Thistle Extract may help combat oxidative stress and support hormonal balance, both of which are key factors in reducing hair thinning. This plant-powered ingredient can also be found in eSalon’s Densifying Scalp Serum.To discover more about each trend and how to incorporate them into your healthy hair routine, please check out the entire article on the eSalon blog. And for more inspiration, be sure to follow @eSalon on social media.###About eSalonLed by a team of licensed stylists, eSalon has everything you need to upgrade your at-home salon—including award-winning hair color, custom hair care, custom hair growth products, and salon-grade essentials. Every order is hand-packed in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 350k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped globally to date.

