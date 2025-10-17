Submit Release
EMS for Children Advisory Committee to Meet Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

Oct. 16, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a skunk found near Willford Road and Highway 187 S. in Anderson, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

