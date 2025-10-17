This Week in Construction: Top News, Blogs, Case Studies, Videos & Industry Trends – October 17, 2025

Construction Links Network - Round Up News Magazine

Canada’s Leading Construction Business Networking Platform

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector.Through the digital platform, members and non-members can publish news, showcase projects, and highlight expertise to a growing audience of contractors, architects, engineers, developers, and building owners. Whether you’re looking to expand your professional network, earn visibility, or explore the latest industry trends, Construction Links Network makes it easy.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Canadian Concrete Expo: 2026 Expo Expansion Signals Concrete Demand• Société immobilière Bélanger Hits 60% Milestone in $5M Energy Retrofit Project• Manitoba Selected as Site for Deep Sky's $200M+ Carbon Capture Project• Celebrating a Milestone in Indigenous Relations• How Advanced Project Controls Streamline Construction Delivery• Bird Construction Reveals the Single Source of Truth to Work Collaboratively• Industrialized Construction: What Is Prefabrication and Where Is It Needed?• PCL Marks World Mental Health Day with $1.5 Million Donation to CAMH• PCL Construction Awarded Canada’s Safest Construction Employer for 2025• Skip the Tip: A Safer Way to Unload Bulk Materials• PPE for Canadian Healthcare in 2025: What’s Essential & Why?• The hidden costs of metal building kits• CONEXPO-CON/AGG Champions Careers in Construction Month• Canadian Building Permits Fall 1.2% in August• Six Teams Advance to Banff Avenue Redevelopment Design Competition Phase II• Geo Week 2026 Unveils Advisory Board of Top Geospatial Industry Leaders• Canada Launches Housing Design Catalogue to Fast-Track Affordable HomesStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine , a weekly digest reaching over 7,000 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.